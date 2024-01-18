“An absolute legend”: Eagles fans react to Jason Kelce stopping by McDonald to drop off a jersey for his favorite employee

"Kindness is the sunshine in which virtue grows." This aptly characterizes Jason Kelce. In a heartwarming display of kindness and community spirit, Jason Kelce, recently made headlines not for his on-field talent, but for a thoughtful gesture. Amid swirling retirement rumors, Kelce took time out of his day to visit a local McDonald's, a spot he frequents, to present a much-loved employee, Danielle Bonham, with a gift that left a mark on the hearts of many.

Jason Kelce's heartwarming gesture

Kelce's visit to McDonald's wasn't just another celebrity sighting; it was a moment of genuine human connection. Known for his friendly and approachable demeanor, Kelce had formed a bond with Bonham over his regular visits. Deciding to turn the tables, he himself delivered a signed Eagles jersey to her, an act that goes beyond the typical fan-celebrity interaction, particularly coming from someone of Kelce's stature. This gesture wasn't just about football or fame; it was about recognizing and appreciating the everyday people who make a difference in our lives.

Kelce's visit to McDonald's comes at a time when speculation about his career is at its peak. Following a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending the Eagles' season, there have been reports and discussions about Kelce's potential retirement. Amid grappling with the emotional aftermath, this simple act of giving demonstrates the genuine and down-to-earth nature of Eagles star.

Kelce's warmth extends beyond this single act. Like his iconic speech at the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl parade, where he famously said, “Hungry dogs run faster.” This speech became a symbol of his spirit and connection with Philadelphia. Additionally, Kelce's involvement in the Eagles' unexpected Christmas album in 2022 highlights, which sold out multiple times, raised significant funds for the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center, showcasing his dedication to giving back to the community.

Another notable contribution by Kelce is his establishment of the Underdog apparel line in 2022. This line, which offers a variety of gender-neutral clothing items, supports Kelce's (Be)Philly foundation. This foundation works towards funding programs that assist Philadelphia students in achieving and excelling. The impact of Kelce's gesture extends far beyond the walls of that McDonald's. It has resonated deeply with fans, sparking a wave of admiration.

Fans' heartfelt response for Jason Kelce

Kelce's action, seemingly simple yet profoundly impactful, has sparked a wave of positivity, as a fan called him, "An absolute legend."

Another Fan reminds us, sports figures are often seen as larger-than-life characters and play vital roles in their communities off the field. Their actions can uplift, inspire, and bring joy to the lives of everyday people.

Another commented,

A fan suggested he should run for Mayor,

Another assumed it as the beginning of Kelce's farewell tour,

A fan called him the last gleam of Eagle's light,

What are your thoughts on Jason Kelce's affectionate gesture? His actions remind us that kindness can be a powerful force, capable of touching and changing lives.