Andy Reid Receives Mega Contract Extension With Chiefs: Find Out Top 5 Highest Earning GMs In NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that Andy Reid has inked a multi-year contract extension to stay with the team until the 2029 season. The Chiefs announced contract extensions for President Mark Donovan and General Manager Brett Veach as well.

NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported on how long Andy Reid’s contract extension will be. On his Twitter handle, Jones wrote, “Andy Reid's contract runs through the 2029 season, a source confirms. If Reid, 66, sees the entire contract through, and if the Chiefs continue with similar regular season success, the all-time wins record would be within reach. (Tom Pelissero) first on Reid years.”

Andy Reid Receives Mega Contract Extension With Chiefs

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt informed Reid after last season that he intended to make him the league's highest-paid coach, and Reid is now, according to Pelissero. But, still, everything about the contract isn’t disclosed by the Chiefs.

It is reported that Reid used to make close to $12 Million as of 2023 but with Broncos’ GM Sean Payton with an $18 Million salary, it can be said that Reid might earn more than that.

Reid has joined the ranks of the best NFL head coaches in history. He is the sixth head coach to win three or more Super Bowls, joining Bill Belichick (six), Chuck Noll (four), Joe Gibbs (three), and Bill Walsh. Reid joins Belichick and Noll as the only head coaches to win three Super Bowls in five seasons—his 26 postseason victories behind just Belichick's (31), the most in NFL history.

Here are the top 5 highest earning GMs in the NFL

Former legendary New England Patriots GM Bill Belichick once used to earn a staggering $20 Million, but since, he is retired, he won’t be making the list. But, Belichick will always be remembered as one of the greatest General Managers the NFL has ever seen.

5. John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens - $12 Million)

Harbaugh became the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens in 2008, and he has guided the team to several AFC Championships and numerous postseason berths since then. John Harbaugh also coached the Ravens to their Super Bowl XLVII victory in 2012. John Harbaugh makes around $12 million with the Baltimore Ravens. He is one of the highest-paid coaches in the entire league.

Harbaugh was making around $3.5 million in his initial contract with the Ravens in 2008, but in 2022, he signed a contract extension with them, taking his annual salary to $12 million. This number should be a surprise to no one because Harbaugh is one of the hardest-working coaches in the NFL and he definitely deserves everything he has got.

4. Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers - $12.5 million)

Mike Tomlin's salary with the Pittsburgh Steelers is $12.5 million. He is the fifth-highest-paid coach in the NFL. Tomlin is widely regarded as one of the league's most esteemed coaches. Mike Tomlin agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

Tomlin has been with the Steelers since 2007 and has been an all-around success for them. Under his leadership, the Steelers won the Super Bowl in 2009, defeating the Arizona Cardinals.

3. Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams - $14 million)

It was reported last year that his pay was $14 million per year, making him the third-highest-paid coach in the NFL. McVay, 38, is about to begin his eighth season as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay became head coach in 2017, at the age of 30, the youngest in contemporary history. McVay led Los Angeles to an 11-5 record and was named Coach of the Year by many sites.

2. Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks - $15 million)

Carroll is both the head coach and executive vice president for the Seattle Seahawks. The highlight of his coaching career was during the Legion of Boom, where Carroll led the franchise to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including the first and only Super Bowl Championship in Seahawks’ history.

Even though he’s been with the Seahawks for the last 13 years, Carroll signed a contract extension in 2020 to stay on the sidelines through the 2025 season. It was reported that Carroll signed a 5-year $75 million contract extension, bringing his annual salary to $15 million per year.

1. Sean Payton (Denver Broncos - $18 million)

Sean Payton's yearly pay with the Denver Broncos is $18 million. There is little question that Sean Payton will establish himself as one of the top football coaches in the NFL in the next few years. Payton, who joined the Broncos in 2023, received a five-year contract worth $18 million to become their head coach, according to online sources.

Only Patriots coach Bill Belichick reported a higher-paying deal. Sean Payton is recognized for his ability to get the best out of his players, and he certainly deserves all he has achieved in his career.

