‘F---ing nonsense’: Travis Kelce passionately defends Mike Tomlin from ‘bunch of jacka--es’ amid calls of his firing

Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin's time with the team has been prematurely updated and Travis Kelce is nothing but upset by those who are targeting the head coach. In the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce defends Mike Tomlin and doesn't stand back in choosing the choice of his words. Here's what he said:

Travis Kelce defends Mike Tomlin called out media outlets for targeting him

In the recently released episode of New Heights, a podcast run by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce , the Chiefs tight end didn't hold back in the choice of his words as he defended Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. The Kelce brothers were discussing how Tomlin would have 17 consecutive successful seasons with Pittsburgh.

However, multiple media representatives have been targeting Mike Tomlin, and Travis is absolutely unhappy with that. Jason Kelce pointed out Tomlin's rumors of getting fired and that just triggered something inside of the Chiefs' tight end. “They were talking about firing him, what, seven weeks ago?” asked Jason.

Travis Kelce's response was more like an unloading of all the anger he had inside. "The media’s so dumb, Why do we do the media? Bunch of jackasses. Just a bunch of jackasses. Just out here talking f–king nonsense," Chiefs tight end had said. Tomlin's been targeted by multiple media houses, and Travis feels it's absolutely nonsense.

"One of the best coaches the NFL’s ever even seen, about to possibly get his 17th consecutive non-losing season. Jesus Christ," Travis Kelce said, concluding his statement. While it's unclear the number of media outlets that are targeting Mike Tomlin's firing, a consistent and prominent name is Mark Madden.

How are some media outlets and members targeting Mike Tomlin?

A popular name that comes to light is Mark Madden, a radio host and longtime columnist who has made some really harsh statements about Mike Tomlin. After the Steelers lost to the New England Patriots, Mark Madden published a column, targeting Mike Tomlin.

"Coach Mike Tomlin should be fired the minute this wasted Steelers season ends. Enough with adhering religiously to what daddy and granddaddy did. When the coach deserves to be fired, fire him," Mark Madden said in his column , which was published on December 8.

In addition to Mark Madden, NFL reports Albert Breer and Dianna Russini have also been noted to chatter about Mike Tomlin's trade. Both of them presented the possibility of a trade in December 2023, however, it's January, and still, there is no official news of Mike Tomlin getting traded.