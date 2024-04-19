Anthony Edwards Makes Bold Statement On Him Becoming Best Player In Future; All You Need To Know

Anthony Edwards is quickly becoming the face of the NBA and it’s not a surprise that he expects himself to be the best player in the league in the next 2–3 years. In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, the Minnesota Timberwolves star shared his thoughts on becoming the best player.

What did Edwards say?

Edwards's response to being the best player didn’t come by himself but in response to a statement by ESPN analyst Austin Rivers. Rivers mentioned during the segment that he believes Edwards will be the league's top player in two to three years.

Andrews responded to the statement by saying, "Yeah, I 100 percent agree with him for sure. About two-to-three years, yeah. I'm just in year four, man. I think people forget that I'm 22. I'm not even touching my prime yet."

Fantastic season for Edwards

Anthony Edwards is in the fourth season of his NBA career and it is safe to say that he is already one of the most explosive players in the league. The youngster is often compared to Michael Jordan with the way he plays on the court. Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season, which is one of the key reasons for Minnesota’s third-place finish in the Western Conference.

Can Edwards become the best player in the league?

It’s tough to guarantee that he will become the best player in the league, but the signs are promising for Edwards. Edwards responded that he is only at 40% of where he could be when Andrews asked him to give a percentage of where he is at career ceiling-wise.

However, to be recognized as the best player in the league, he will have to beat the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, superstar Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, big man Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, guard Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks, and others.

