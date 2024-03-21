Anthony Edwards Reacts to Micheal Jordan Comparison by Hall of Famer After His Airness Admits to ‘Similarities’

Anthony Edwards has quickly become a household name because of his explosive abilities on the court. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has drawn some notable comparisons with Michael Jordan as he continues to rise to the status of NBA superstar. The former No.1 pick was recently asked what it was like to be associated with one of the greatest players in history.



Michael Jordan's name is frequently mentioned when discussing Edwards due to his incredible athletic ability and fearlessness on the court. Not long ago, Kevin Garnett stated that the two-time All-Star reminded him of Michael Jordan during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls.

How did Anthony Edwards react to Kevin Garnett’s comments?

Anthony Edwards has always refrained from commenting on comparisons with Michael Jordan. However, a few weeks ago, Edwards responded to NBA analyst Rachel Nichols when she asked him about Garnett's comments.

Edwards stated, ‘He isn't going to argue with the Boston Celtics legend’. He further added that people should take it up with Jordan directly.



Edwards, 22, is in the middle of his fourth season with the Timberwolves. He's having his best year yet, with averages of 26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

Edwards' outstanding performance this season has propelled Minnesota to one of the Western Conference's best records.

What did Chris Broussard say?

Kevin Garnett is far from the only person who has compared Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan. There has been so much discussion about the subject that one NBA insider decided to go straight to the source.



On "First Things First" on FS1, Chris Broussard discussed the Edwards-Jordan debate. While admitting that the Minnesota Timberwolves star will not be considered one of the greatest players of all time, he believes Edwards has the potential to be the league's face.

