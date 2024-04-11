‘Forget MJ’: Shaquille O’Neal Advices Anthony Edwards to Carve Own Identity as THIS Teammate Calls Him Michael Jordan

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an impressive run for the win against the Washington Wizards. The Wolves held the Wizards at 130-121 for the win at Target Center.

Along with Ruby Gobert and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, it was Anthony Edwards who led the way for already strong Timberwolves. Ant scored a game leading 51 points off the court to set the record straight.

However, his teammate Jaden McDaniels made a confident claim regarding the two-times NBA All-Star. While talking to Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, when asked about how he thinks Edwards took a leap this season, Jaden said, “Man , he's just passing. He's passing better. He's like Michael Jordan. That's all I can say. If you don't watch Mike, you can watch ANT.”

Surprisingly, coming from a remark as big as being compared side by side with one of the greatest basketball players, Shaquille O’Neal shared one piece of advice for the ‘Ant Man’.

Shaq said on his podcast, "Forget MJ, you need to be Ant-Edwards. They start comparing names, I was like, 'F**k everybody. You gonna know my name.' No disrespect to Kareem, Wilt, or Bill, but I don't wanna hear the names. That's my advice to him - don't focus on being the next Mike, be who you are."

Additionally, Shaq has already praised Anthony Edwards on occasions. He closely noticed Edward during the Timberwolves win against the Los Angeles Clipper in the last month when he dropped 37 points to lead the team to win.

Making a fair comparison with Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal said, “He reminds me of a young DWade and a young Kobe. He’s going to score, he’s going to get his every time.”

