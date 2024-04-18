Bam Adebayo Becomes First to Get Olympic Team Jersey as US Eyes Fifth Consecutive Title in Paris

Bam Adebayo, the talented center for the Miami Heat, has earned a spot on the prestigious 2024 Olympics team. The national team call came for the young Adebayo as he had some impressive stats over the season for Heat as the US basketball team eyes for the fifth consecutive title.

The official X(formerly Twitter) account of USA Basketball tweeted as the Heat forward was handed over the team jersey for the coming Paris Olympics. Along with the caption: “We had to bring some Heat to Paris. Welcome back,“ the tweet contained a short video of Adebayo receiving his well deserved national jersey while his fellow mates kept on applauding for him.

However, this accomplishment will put him in elite company with Dwyane Wade as the only Heat players to have competed in multiple Olympic games. Adebayo, who previously played in the 2020 Olympics and now looks forward to the opportunity to add another gold medal to his collection, aiming to surpass Wade's 1-1 record in Olympic competition.

Also Read: 'Y'all Do This Almost Every Year': Agitated NBA Fans React After Ben Simmons' Rehab PICS Surface Amid Olympic Team Snub

A Golden Opportunity for Bam Adebayo

After Bam Adebayo has been chosen to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the team will be nothing short of a dream team.

Known for his impressive statistics, Adebayo has been a key player for the Heat, averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists this season. His consistent improvement since being drafted in 2017 has led to three NBA All-Star selections and four appearances on the All-Defensive second team.

To name a few, Adebayo's unparalleled contributions to the Miami Heat have helped him add the feat to his career. Additionally, he will have a list of team’s notable players along with his name who made it to the Team USA roster.

However, the team has seven players who together have won 10 Olympic gold medals. Kevin Durant has three, LeBron James has 2, and Adebayo, Booker, Holiday, Tatum, and Booker each have 1.

In the upcoming Paris Games, it will be the first time for Curry, Leonard, and Embiid. Embiid decided to play for the U.S. last year after becoming an American citizen, although he could have chosen to represent France at the Paris Games.

