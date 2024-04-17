‘Y’all Do This Almost Every Year’: Agitated NBA Fans React After Ben Simmons’ Rehab PICS Surface Amid Olympic Team Snub

Ben Simmons' Olympic snub comes as a disappointing turn of events, with the talented NBA star being ruled out of the Paris Olympics due to a back injury that prematurely ended his season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite expressing a strong desire to compete in the Games, Simmons' injury has ultimately cost him a spot in the Boomers' squad for Paris. However, his fellow NBA colleague, Josh Giddey, is set to take center stage as a key player in the Olympics.

Recently, what seemed like a hopeful post for his fans turned into a post grabbing his fans' resentment when a snap from his current situation surfaced on X(formerly Twitter) doing some mobility and extension exercise.

While the click showed Simmons on a comeback trail, a fan wrote: “Y’all do this almost every year”

However, only then it came to notice that there were many other fans of his play that were missing his presence on the court. They also put in words to show their disgust.

The Brooklyn Nets Would Probably Hire Jordi Fernandez as Coach

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up to make a substantial decision in their coaching staff as they close in on hiring a new head coach. Following a challenging 2023-24 NBA season that saw the team struggle under interim head coach Kevin Ollie, the Nets have set their sights on Jordi Fernandez as their next leader on the sideline.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets have been engaged in an extensive interview process, ultimately selecting Fernandez, a top assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings.

This move underscores the Nets' proactive approach to address the shortcomings of the past season and signals a deliberate effort to revitalize the team's coaching dynamic.

The impending appointment of Jordi Fernandez as the new head coach carries significant weight for the Brooklyn Nets. At just 41 years old, Fernandez brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of coaching experience, having garnered acclaim for his tenure as head coach of the Canada National Team and his substantial contributions as an assistant in the NBA.

