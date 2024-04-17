‘Make Him the 12th Guy’: Austin Rivers Suggests Adding THIS Future NBA Draft to Team USA for Olympics

Team USA basketball for the 2024 Olympics has selected a formidable roster including big names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Davis.

The team aims to reclaim its dominance after a disappointing performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The roster, which now includes Kawhi Leonard, consists of experienced players with prior international competition experience.

However, former NBA guard and current ESPN analyst Austin Rivers recently proposed an unconventional addition to the Team USA men's hoops roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Rivers advocated for the inclusion of Duke-bound forward Cooper Flagg, an exceptionally talented prospect from the high school class of 2024. In an interview on NBA Today, Rivers emphasized the invaluable experience such an opportunity could provide for young, budding players like Flagg.

During the conversation, Rivers said, "Grab Cooper Flagg, hell, make him the 12th guy. The experience it would give him. You're talking about grooming players for tomorrow and what that experience would do for these young talented players, especially in a draft class where you don't have a lot of star power.

Advocating for his Duke players, he added, “Throw the biggest star in there, throw Cooper Flagg in there, it makes sense. Grant Hill is a Dukie, get it done."

However, Rivers' suggestion holds ground as Flagg has some great performances to his name.

Cooper Flagg is a really talented basketball player for sure. He's from Maine and he's 6 feet 9 inches tall. Recently, he played an amazing game at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit and helped the USA team win.

He scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, which made a lot of people notice how good he is. Cooper has been playing basketball amazingly well for a while now. He was recognized as the Gatorade Player of the Year and also did great in the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup.

He's committed to play basketball at Duke University, showing that he's a promising talent in the world of college basketball.

