Belal Muhammad Goes After Leon Edwards Following Failed Workout Video

Belal Muhammad's recent tweet aimed at UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards is an instant fan favorite. The American contender commented on a workout video posted by Rocky that references one of the most popular phrases in the UFC.

Leon Edwards is scheduled to defend his championship belt against Belal Muhammad. After their initial bout ended in a brutal eye poke for the American contender, the upcoming UFC 304 event is set to redeem it.

Belal Muhammad roasts Leon Edwards’ recent workout video

After Jorge Masvidal emerged victorious against Darren Till via a vicious second-round knockout, he was challenged by Leon Edwards backstage. A casual back-and-forth between the fighters quickly turned into a scuffle after Rocky told Gamebred to ‘shut up.’

Masvidal landed a flurry of punches out of nowhere that left a cut on Rocky’s face. This was later coined as ‘Three Piece And A Soda’ by Gamebred when he narrated the said anecdote in an interview with ESPN.

The MMA community was reminded of this phrase once again due to Belal Muhammad's call-back tweet. Leon Edwards posted a workout video where the fighter accidentally slipped and got hit in the face with a dumbbell.

Remember The Name reposted the video with the caption, “This is your champ ..weights hit him with a 3 piece and a soda.” Leon Edwards was once again reminded of the 2019 phrase that Jorge Masvidal created.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have always shared a hostile relationship. Although the fighters were scheduled to step into the octagon, Gamebred had to pull out due to an injury.

Despite becoming the welterweight champion, Rocky still wishes to fight Jorge Masvidal for the backstage altercation.

Kamaru Usman believes Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad are holding back the division

The welterweight division is going to witness a thrilling fight between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards at UFC 304. However, former champion Kamaru Usman feels that both fighters have been holding up the division.

On his podcast Pound 4 Pound, Kamaru Usman had quite the contrary opinion. After the fight was announced, The Nigerian Nightmare expressed that the fight should have happened a long time ago.

“I feel like they’ve [Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad] kinda been, pretty much, holding up the division,” said Usman. Since Remember The Name is the second-ranked fighter in the welterweight division, Kamaru believes this fight is inevitable.

The Nigerian Nightmare also questioned Leon Edwards’ fighting terms. Usman claimed to be unsure regarding Rocky accepting fights that were offered to him.

“I don't like this lay-off for these guys,” said Kamaru Usman. Since the rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad was pushed back, The Nigerian Nightmare expresses his disdain toward the delay of the bout.