Belal Muhammad Slams Sean Strickland for Trolling Him Over Nina Maria’s Prank: Details Inside

Dana White recently announced that UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will face Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 pay-per-view, which will take place on July 27, 2024, at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Popular YouTuber and UFC journalist Nina Maria pranked Belal Muhammad during a live stream. While hosting a Q&A session, Nina commented, "Belal, are you going to the Sugondese fight card?" Confused, Belal quickly asked, "What is the Sugondese fight card?"

Nina laughed and revealed the joke behind "Sugondese": "Sck on deez nts, Belal."

Former UFC welterweight champion Sean Strickland reacted to Nina Maria's prank video. He commented on Nina's Instagram, "If you told him that in person, he would put his head down and walk away then try to fight you on Twitter, lol."

Belal Muhammad was clearly not pleased with Sean Strickland's comments. He responded to Sean on Twitter: "If Sean tells you he's gonna fight you to the death, it means he's gonna jab you and play defense for 25 minutes. If Sean sees a harmless kid or a homeless man on his ring camera, he's gonna walk outside with a gun and record it to make it seem like he's crazy. If Sean goes on a podcast, it means he's probably gonna cry."

Sean Strickland lost his championship during his first title defense at the first UFC pay-per-view of this year, UFC 297, against Dricuss Du Plessis. He is currently training hard to face Paulo Costa at UFC 302 pay-per-view in a co-main event.

Sean Strickland Claims Paulo Costa Has Not Signed a Fight Contract

UFC is gearing up for another major event with UFC 302, where the number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter and UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, will defend his championship against Dustin Poirier in the main event.

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is scheduled to face Paulo Costa. However, Strickland has revealed that Costa has not yet signed the contract for their fight. Sean shared his concerns in an Instagram video, addressing his opponent directly:

"God damn, Costa. I've heard you've yet to sign that contract. I didn't fing believe it. I did not think you'd be acting like a coward. I thought you would man up, sack up. Instead, you're acting like you've got fing ovaries. I noticed something, man. After you fought Izzy, you went downhill. You're being a weak f**ing man. If you can't sack up and make this sht happen, we'll find someone else for you to talk to."

Fans are now questioning whether the fight between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa at UFC 302 might be canceled. As of now, the fight is still on. Neither UFC management nor Paulo Costa himself has indicated any intention of pulling out of the fight.

