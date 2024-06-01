Star Trek: Discovery Finale - Captain Burnham Goes On A Final Mission To Track Down Technology

Star Trek: Discovery has come to an end after five seasons, marking a significant run in the streaming era. Premiering in 2017, the show helped revive the Star Trek franchise on television, paving the way for other series like Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Discovery concludes with Season 5; Ending Explained

As Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) goes on her final mission, the series finale, Life, Itself, showcases her journey to track down technology belonging to the Progenitors, who seeded the universe with intelligent life.

Burnham wakes up on a platform leading to multiple worlds, where she encounters Moll (Eve Harlow), also seeking the Progenitors' tech. They find an interface to communicate with the Progenitors, but Moll betrays Burnham and gets frozen.

Burnham eventually speaks to a Progenitor, who offers her a choice: become the steward of their tech or leave it behind. Instead, Burnham uses the Discovery's tractor beam to send the tech into a black hole, ensuring no one can misuse it.

Meanwhile, the Discovery fends off an attack by the Breen. Commander Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie) teleports a Breen dreadnought into space, and Saru (Doug Jones) intimidates the Breen into retreating. This marks growth for both characters, showcasing their leadership and negotiation skills.

The finale also features Saru's wedding to his Vulcan fiancée T'Rina (Tara Rosling), attended by the entire crew. Burnham and Book (David Ajala) rekindle their romance, and a flash-forward shows them married with a son who becomes a Starfleet captain.

Major revelations in Star Trek: Discovery

A significant revelation is that Dr. Kovich (David Cronenberg) is actually Daniels, a temporal agent from Star Trek: Enterprise, tying into the show's broader timeline. The episode also connects to the Star Trek: Short Treks episode Calypso, where the Discovery becomes a time capsule for future generations.

Though Discovery ends, future Star Trek projects will continue to explore its legacy. Starfleet Academy will be set in the 32nd century, and the Star Trek: Section 31 movie will focus on Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Despite its end, Star Trek: Discovery remains a crucial chapter in the Star Trek universe. The series is available for streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

