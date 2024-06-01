Box Office Throwback: Here's how Gadar 2 disrupted the movie industry with its glorious theatrical performance

The 11th of August, 2023, marked the ressurgence of the Gadar phenomenon, that had taken the nation by storm, first in 2001. After 22 years, Gadar 2 not just lived up to the expectations but suprassed it by the greatest of margins as it grossed Rs 687 crores worldwide against a budget of well under Rs 100 crores, despite clashing with a super-hit franchise film, OMG 2. In terms of profitability, the producers made to the north of Rs 250 crores with the movie wonder.

Gadar 2 generated quite a buzz prior to its release but none of it was indicative of how big a disruption it would cause at the box office.

Gadar 2 Was A Historic Movie Going Event, That Has Been Etched In The History Books

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001 was a movement and every avid movie lover was a part of it. Despite clashing with Lagaan, the movie sold over 5 crore tickets at the ticket windows, in its full run. It felt like the phenomenon would not be able to be recreated with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues because the talents associated to the film were not in good form from the box office perspective and also because one felt like the audience would not be as welcoming of a rugged, rooted, Indian actioner like Gadar 2 at a time when the consumption of western content has increased to the level that it has.

Gadar 2's Advance Bookings Suggested A Great Box Office Performance, But After The First Show, It Was Pure Mayhem

Gadar 2 generated excellent advance bookings for itself, suggesting that the movie would take a very good start. However, when the film hit the theatres, it created such a euphoria that all pre-release expectations went for a toss. The movie netted a bumper Rs 40 crores on the opening day with lower than usual average ticket rates, and with a formidable film like OMG 2 releasing alongside it. Single screens and tier-3 and tier-4 centres had the movie play at unheard occupancies. Many properties that were shut for years, opened for the audiences with Gadar 2. The movie emerged as the third film to nett over Rs 500 crores in India for the Hindi language after Baahubali 2 and Pathaan. In its full run, it sold around 3.5 crore tickets.

Watch the Gadar 2 Trailer

Gadar 2 International Theatrical Reception

Internationally, the movie grossed slightly under 8 million dollars. While 8 million dollars is not that big for Indian films today, it was considered mighty impressive for Gadar 2. The first Gadar film, despite being a huge sensation, never really broke out internationally and for Gadar 2 to go on to gross around 8 million dollars was seen as the movie being received very positively. In a no-clash scenario, Gadar 2 would have comfortably cleared Rs 700 crores worldwide and perhaps also Rs 750 crores.

Gadar - The Brand Lives On

Gadar - The Brand is alive and kicking. A whole new generation has been introduced to the cult franchise with Gadar 2. With the kind of money that has come in, the possibilities are endless. Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol confirmed that it is just a matter of time before Gadar 3 releases. Audiences should start preparing themselves for three times the mayhem and three times the euphoria.

What are your views on Gadar 2: The Katha Continues?

