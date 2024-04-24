BIG NEWS: Kaitlin Clark Set to Sign USD 28 Million Worth Eight-Year Shoe Deal With Nike

Caitlin Clark is poised to secure a groundbreaking agreement with sportswear giant Nike.

Reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Athletic suggest a lucrative $28 million Nike contract over eight years is on the horizon for the WNBA's top draft pick and record-breaking scorer from her NCAA Division I days.

The shoe deal also includes the prestigious feature of her own signature shoe. After her initial name, image, and likeness deal concluded in 2023-24, negotiations have escalated to render this forthcoming deal the most significant sponsorship pact for any women's basketball player to date.

Interest from other major players like Under Armour and Adidas only accentuates the magnitude of this impending partnership, further emphasizing Clark's ascendancy in the basketball world and the value she brings to global sportswear brands.

Also Read: Purdue's Two Times Player of the Year Zach Edey 'Felt Like It Was Time' to Enter 2024 NBA Draft

Records Follow Caitlin Clark Where She Goes

Records seem to trail Caitlin Clark as she progresses in her basketball career. Having already earned around $3 million in NIL deals during her time at Iowa, including partnerships with major brands like State Farm and Gatorade, Clark shows great potential for financial success.

Notably, her agents' proactive negotiations with Nike for a new contract, initiated even before her decision to turn professional and forgo her fifth college season due to the COVID-19 exemption.

Following an exceptional college career where she averaged an impressive 31.6 points and led the Hawkeyes to a second consecutive national championship game, Clark's influence has reached new heights with her top draft selection by the Indiana Fever.

Her impact on women's basketball has been profound, evident in the surge of interest with record-breaking viewership, which clocked 18.9 million viewers getting hooked to the Iowa-South Carolina game.

With her recent groundbreaking Nike contract spanning eight years, Clark's future in the WNBA appears promising, potentially setting the stage for a long and impactful career that could see her representing the United States in multiple Olympic Games ahead.

Also Read: Zion Williamson Drops 'Realistic' Playoffs Return Hint From Hamstring Injury but He Has 'To Pass Tests'