Purdue’s Two Times Player of the Year Zach Edey ‘Felt Like It Was Time’ to Enter 2024 NBA Draft

Purdue's standout center, Zach Edey, has officially declared his intent to join the 2024 NBA Draft. The two-time Naismith Player of the Year signaled the end of his college career after his announcement.

In an interview with ESPN, Edey said,”I felt like it was time. I showed that I'm a physical presence on offense this season. I also showed I can play defense. I can guard in space, even defend guards.”

His decision comes following a stellar season where he showcased his offensive prowess by averaging an impressive 25.2 points per game, the best in the nation, along with 12.2 rebounds per game.

Edey's performance throughout the NCAA tournament that culminated in a stellar 37-point game in the national championship loss to UConn.

Despite Edey's exceptional success at the collegiate level, the NBA Draft projections present a degree of uncertainty regarding his placement in the draft.

Several mock drafts variously predict his selection ranging from as early as the 15th overall pick to beginning the second round at No. 31.

A Bright Path waiting for Zach Edey After NBA Draft

Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 Canadian basketball player, has submitted his paperwork for the 2024 NBA draft. He's considered one of the top prospects, having achieved impressive success in college basketball, leading his team to the national championship game.

Known for his scoring and rebounding abilities, Edey is committed to improving further and showcasing additional skills in the NBA. Despite being relatively new to the game, he's determined to keep growing and refining his game, especially in shooting.

Edey's draft position isn't as important to him as finding a team that believes in his abilities. The draft will take place in New York City on June 26 and 27.

