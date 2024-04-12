BIG NEWS: Nike Unveils Victor Wembanyama’s AI-Designed AIR Concept Prototype Kicks in Paris

In a groundbreaking showcase in Paris, Nike recently unveiled a series of cutting-edge Air prototypes, prominently featuring a design inspired by top athlete Victor Wembanyama. These innovative sneakers, driven by A.I. technology, represents a fusion of athlete feedback, design insights, and futuristic creativity.

Among the prototypes displayed was a pair tailored for the Frenchman, exuding a heavy sci-fi aesthetic in line with his unique "Alien" moniker. The shoes displayed a distinctive visible Air unit adorned with pixelations inspired by the stone featured on the necklace he wore during the 2023 Draft Night.

The renowned Boardroom member and sneaker news expert, Nick De Paula tweeted the first glimpse of the prototype of the shoes.

Apart from the neon color base the shoes are in great hype due to it's one of a kind artificial intelligence inspired design sophistication.

Nike Recently Teased the Victor Wembanyama’s Alien Shoes on Solar Eclipse Day

The long-awaited video showcasing the latest addition to the Nike x Victor Wembenyama line, the GT Hustle 2 'Alien', has finally emerged. The video surfaced on X(formerly Twitter) as well on Instagram, creating a buzz within the sneaker enthusiast community.

The video quickly captured the attention of sneakerheads worldwide, igniting discussions and anticipation for the upcoming release. One particularly impactful share came from NBA Central, a prominent handle in the NBA community, which reshared the official video teaser of the Nike Zoom GT Hustle 2.

Featuring a sprawling green field with tall grass, the video provided a tantalizing glimpse of the highly anticipated sneakers. The video also unveiled the distinctive Alien logo of the signature shoe series.

Notably, this unveiling occurred during a time when the entire United States was captivated by the phenomenon of a Solar Eclipse, further amplifying the impact of the Nike x Victor Wembenyama video teaser within the cultural zeitgeist.

