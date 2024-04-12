‘What’s My Name’: When Late NFL Star OJ Simpson Told Michael Jackson He Didn’t Know Icon’s as a Child in Third Grade

OJ Simpson has many tales to his name from on the football field to off the streets. Recalling the time when the Buffalo Bills running back featured in the interview alongside with the basketball great Michael Jordan.

It was the year 1988 when MJ got interviewed by one of the most renowned American football stars OJ Simpson on the Greatest Sports Legends. However, an interesting tale unfolded when Simpson got asked by Michael about how got his name, i.e. OJ Simpson.

He revealed what it was like during his early school days and said, “I think I was in the third grade, the teacher was calling out your name and want you to sit down. They'd call out every name, and I was still standing there. ... She went through the list and said 'Are you Orenthal?', and I said 'No.' She said 'What's your last name?', and I said 'Simpson.'”

Unaware of what OJ really stands for, young Simpson confusingly got corrected by his teacher. Furthermore, he revealed that as soon as we reached his home, he had a curious question ready for his mother.

OJ further told, “She says 'You're Orenthal!' Then I kind of sense that maybe there something I didn't know. When I got home that day, I said: 'Mom, what's my name?' Because all my life they'd call me OJ.”

OJ Simpson passed away at aged 76 after cancer battle

On Thursday, the family of O.J. Simpson announced his passing at the age of 76, marking the end of a tumultuous life that transitioned from football stardom to movie fame and infamy as a murder suspect of his ex-wife Nicole Brown.

Throughout his life, O.J. Simpson's journey from a college football standout at the University of Southern California to NFL success with the Buffalo Bills was marred by legal troubles and public scrutiny.

From winning the Heisman Trophy in 1968 to becoming the first NFL player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season in 1973, Simpson's athletic prowess was unparalleled.

However, after his retirement in 1979 he was linked with one of the most infamous police chases that rolled back to 1994 NBA Finals which was also broadcasted between the crucial game.

