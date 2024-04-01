Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Charlotte Hornets Tonight? Deets Inside

The Boston Celtics are heading towards a match against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Monday night.

Following their victory against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Hornets' loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics are opening the match as road favorites, tipping off at 7:10 PM ET.

The Celtics recently returned to form with a decisive 104-92 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

They were led by Jayson Tatum's 23-point performance and Kristaps Porzingis's commanding presence with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

Derrick White and Jrue Holiday also contributed with 15 and 13 points respectively, with the latter chipping in seven assists and eight rebounds.

Having a narrow two-point lead at halftime, the Celtics established dominance in the third quarter. They held the Pelicans to only 11 points, with Porzingis contributing two of his blocks during this time.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Charlotte Hornets Tonight?

While it's confirmed that Jayson will play for the Celtics, the performance of Brown in his last three games, averaging fewer than 18 points, could affect the game's outcome. His less-than-stellar performance led to the Celtics losing two out of three games.

Advertisement

This season has seen Brown often playing support to Jayson Tatum, who currently averages 23.2 points alongside 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Despite criticism over his left-hand dribbling, the 27-year-old has elevated his athletic performance to an impressive level.

Will Jaylen Brown Play Against the Charlotte Hornets Tonight

Jaylen Brown might not participate in tonight's game, he isn't the only player whose status is uncertain. Colleagues Kristaps Porzingis and Jaden Springer are also listed as questionable.

Additionally, the Celtics are set to play without the 21-year-old guard JD Davison, who is ruled out due to a left ankle sprain.

Charlotte Hornets Struggle Defensively in Loss to Golden State Warriors

Charlotte scored 17 points in the first quarter, but struggled in a 115-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Miles Bridges led the team with 22 points and nine rebounds, as Charlotte fell short of securing back-to-back wins after the All-Star break.

In a potential scare, Brandon Miller exited the game temporarily with eight minutes remaining when he tangled with Draymond Green in a rebound hustle. His performance dipped from Monday night's career-best seven triples and 31 points to a mere 12 points in this game.

Facing the Hornets, the Warriors faced little resistance offensively, repeatedly exploiting Charlotte’s defensive lapses to pinpoint unguarded teammates under the basket on multiple instances.

Bridges fell short of just one rebound to his season's 19th double-double on Friday. Despite struggling with his triple attempts, he outscored his teammates for the seventh occasion in March.

When And Where To Watch

Game Day: Monday, April 1, 2024

When: 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Arena: Spectrum Center

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Fubo (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Injury Report For Boston vs Hornets

Celtics Injuries

JD Davison, PG: Out (Ankle)

Jaylen Brown: Questionable (Hand)

Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Hamstring)

Jaden Springer: Questionable (Knee)

Advertisement

Hornets Injuries

Cody Martin: Out (Ankle)

Seth Curry: Out (Ankle)

Mark Williams: Out (Back)

LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle)

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Illness)

Prediction

Boston 125-109 Hornets

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Ashley ShahAhmadi? Everything About the Hornets Reporter Who Went Viral After Warriors Game