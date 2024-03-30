Who Is Ashley ShahAhmadi? Everything About the Hornets Reporter Who Went Viral After Warriors Game

A recent stir among NBA fans was sparked when they discovered a new female personality, Ashley Shah, to appreciate.

Their enthusiasm for her matches the passion they express when cheering for their favorite teams.

This occurred while Shah was providing updates ahead of the Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game. A social media account noticed her and posted queries about this new Hornets reporter.

As the game continued, Stephen Curry, hailed from Charlotte, shined in his annual homecoming game, making a significant contribution of 23 points.

Curry sank four 3-pointers, helping the Golden State Warriors secure a 115-97 victory over the Charlotte Hornets – their third consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins proved instrumental in this victory. He put up an all-around performance, scoring 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and providing eight assists.

Additionally, Trayce Jackson-Davis chipped in with 18 points, contributing to the Warriors battling in tenth place in the Western Conference standings.

Their competitors, the Houston Rockets, are hot on their heels after achieving their 11th consecutive win, squeaking past the Utah Jazz 101-100 on Friday night.

The Rockets are just a game behind the Warriors as the competition heats up for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Who Is Ashley ShahAhmadi? Everything to Know About Her

Ashley ShahAhmadi, originally from Kennesaw, Georgia, is a proud University of Georgia graduate and an ardent Bulldogs supporter. She came to Mississippi from WTOK in Meridian, serving as a sports anchor, producer, and reporter for two years.

Ashley enjoyed every moment of covering sports at various Magnolia State levels.

Her passion for sports was nurtured by her two brothers, who included her in their games throughout their childhood.

While she has played basketball for many years, she loves football and other sports equally. She considers meeting wonderful people the most rewarding aspect of her job.

Now, Ashley is adding a new chapter to her career; she's currently reporting for NBA TV during the 2023 Playoffs.

She also covers the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Braves for Bally Sports, giving her plenty of reasons to root for the Bulldogs.

Ashley has certainly left an impact on the NBA community, and it's only a matter of time until she takes center stage.

The NBA community appreciates a voice that is both knowledgeable and pleasant to look at, and Ashley could just set a new benchmark.

Just last year, one of Ashley's interviews involving Hornets star LaMelo Ball stole the headlines.

After leading the Hornets to their fourth consecutive win, Ball was in a jovial mood while he was being interviewed courtside by Ashley.

When teammate Miles Bridges tried to disturb the beginning of the interview, Ball dismissed him resolutely.

Despite delivering an unintended expletive, Ball reassured Ashley that he would remain composed.

Unfazed by the mishap, Ashley confidently moved on to her next question, unlikely expecting another abrupt comment from Ball.

