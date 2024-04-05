Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Kings Tonight? Deets Inside

As the season approaches its climax, two playoff teams, the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics, are preparing for a pivotal cross-country face-off this Friday night.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Kings Tonight?

Tonight, Boston Celtics' leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who contributes 27.2 points per game (PPG), will not be sidelined due to any injuries.

Tatum, who also records 8.3 rebounds per game (RPG) and 4.9 assists per game (APG), is their best three-point shooter with an average of 3.1 successful attempts per game.

Demonstrating impressive consistency, he has managed to score 20 or more points in his last dozen games.

The Boston Celtics have already locked in the top spot in the Eastern Conference. With a considerable lead of 13 games over the Bucks and just six left to play, no team can surpass them.

As the season's end grows near, the coaching staff faces crucial decisions. They must determine whether they should maintain their rotation strategy to preserve the team's rhythm or incorporate more bench players into the mix to rest their star players.

Will Jaylen Brown Play Against the Kings Tonight?

Jaylen Brown, who averages 23.2 PPG, is currently on the injury list and may not play against the Kings. The team's third-leading scorer, Porzingis, averages 20.4 PPG and stands as the rim's key defender with 1.9 blocks per game.

Advertisement

Derrick White, contributing 15.2 PPG, spearheads the team in assists with 5.2 per game, while Jrue Holiday continues displaying elite defensive skills, contributing 12.6 PPG.

In their most recent match against the Thunder, the Celtics showed no mercy, securing a sweeping 35-point victory led by a 27-point performance from Kristaps Porzingis.

In that same game against the Thunder, the Celtics stuck to their standard starting five, each playing a minimum of 29 minutes. Jaylen Brown is on the brink of hitting the 10,000 career points milestone, needing just 17 more to achieve it.

About to embark on their final road trip of the year, the Sacramento Kings have their schedule full with four games within six days in New York, Boston, Brooklyn, and Oklahoma City. After this tour, they'll head back home to finish the season with three home games.

Boston Celtics Player's Stats Against Kings

Jayson Tatum - Jayson Tatum has averaged 22.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 12 games against the Kings in his career. During his last visit, he scored an amazing 36 points with 8 assists.

Jaylen Brown - Jaylen Brown has averaged 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15 games versus the Kings in his career. During his last visit, he played for 29 minutes and scored 28 points.

Sacramento Kings Player's Stats Against Boston

Domantas Sabonis - Domantas Sabonis has averaged 15.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 21 games versus the Celtics in his career in the last visit he scored 13 points with 10 assists

Keegan Murray - Keegan Murray has averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 3 games versus the Celtics in his career during the last match against Boston he scored 13 points with 1 assist and 1 rebound.

De'Aaron Fox - De'Aaron Fox has averaged 19.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 9 games against the Celtics in his career in his last visit he scored 29 points and played for 26 mins.

When And Where To Watch

When: 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Where: TD Garden

TV: NBC Sports California, NBA TV

Injury Report

Celtics

QUESTIONABLE

Jaylen Brown (hand)

OUT

Derrick White (back)

JD Davison (G League)

Drew Peterson (G League)

Neemias Queta (G League)

Jaden Springer (knee)

Jordan Walsh (G League)

Kings

OUT

Jordan Ford (G League)

Kevin Huerter (shoulder)

Mason Jones (G League)

Malik Monk (knee)

Jalen Slawson (G League)

ALSO READ: Does Michael Porter Jr Have a Podcast with Lana Rhoades? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Video