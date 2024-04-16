Boston Marathon 2024: How Much Prize Money Did Winner Sisay Lemma And Runner-Up Mohamed Esa Earn At Event?

Ethiopian Sisay Lemma won the men's race at the 2024 Boston Marathon, finishing in 2:06:17. The 33-year-old surged out to an early lead, leading the men's group by 80 seconds at the 15K mark and up to two and a half minutes. Lemma received a prize money of $150,000 after his victory in the marathon. But the biggest thing about the race was there were two Ethiopians who were in the top 3, one the winner and the other the runner-up.

Yes, Mohamed Esa also hails from Ethiopia and came second in the Boston Marathon 2024. Mohamed Esa finished second in 2:06:58, while Kenya's Evans Chebet, the two-time Boston Marathon champion and the defending champion, finished third in 2:07:22. Esa received a hefty $75,000 in prize money for finishing second.

Sisay Lemma ‘thanks god’ for his win at Boston Marathon 2024

"I thank God that I was able to redeem myself from the failure of last year, and I won, so I am happy," Lemma said with help of a translator. "My plan was to break the course record, but its so hilly up and down and that took a lot and it made me tired a little bit," he added.

List of how the prize money got distributed during Boston Marathon 2024

Here is the list of how the prize money got distributed to the top 10 finishing the races

Position Open Division Wheelchair Division T51-52 Wheelchair Division T53/54/34 Masters Division 1st $150,000 $1.50 $40,000 $5,000 2nd $75,000 $750 $25,000 $2,500 3rd $40,000 $500 $12,000 $1,500 4th $25,000 $8,000 5th $18,000 $6,000 6th $13,500 $4,000 7th $10,500 $3,000 8th $8,500 $2,500 9th $7,000 $2,000 10th $5,500 $1,500

