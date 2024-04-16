Boston Marathon 2024: How Much Prize Money Did Winner Sisay Lemma And Runner-Up Mohamed Esa Earn At Event?

Sisay Lemma won the Boston Marathon 2024 and Mohamed Esa came second. Let’s know the prize money breakdown of the two athletes.

By Blesson Daniel
Updated on Apr 16, 2024  |  05:39 PM IST |  6.3K
Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia runs in the lead pack of runners of the men's division of the 128th Boston Marathon
Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia runs in the lead pack of runners of the men's division of the 128th Boston Marathon [Credit-Getty Images]

Ethiopian Sisay Lemma won the men's race at the 2024 Boston Marathon, finishing in 2:06:17. The 33-year-old surged out to an early lead, leading the men's group by 80 seconds at the 15K mark and up to two and a half minutes. Lemma received a prize money of $150,000 after his victory in the marathon. But the biggest thing about the race was there were two Ethiopians who were in the top 3, one the winner and the other the runner-up. 

Yes, Mohamed Esa also hails from Ethiopia and came second in the Boston Marathon 2024. Mohamed Esa finished second in 2:06:58, while Kenya's Evans Chebet, the two-time Boston Marathon champion and the defending champion, finished third in 2:07:22. Esa received a hefty $75,000 in prize money for finishing second.

Sisay Lemma ‘thanks god’ for his win at Boston Marathon 2024

"I thank God that I was able to redeem myself from the failure of last year, and I won, so I am happy," Lemma said with help of a translator. "My plan was to break the course record, but its so hilly up and down and that took a lot and it made me tired a little bit," he added.

List of how the prize money got distributed during Boston Marathon 2024

Here is the list of how the prize money got distributed to the top 10 finishing the races

Position Open Division

Wheelchair Division T51-52

 Wheelchair Division T53/54/34 Masters Division
1st  $150,000 $1.50 $40,000 $5,000
2nd $75,000 $750 $25,000 $2,500
3rd $40,000 $500 $12,000 $1,500
4th $25,000   $8,000  
5th $18,000   $6,000  
6th $13,500   $4,000  
7th $10,500   $3,000  
8th $8,500   $2,500  
9th $7,000   $2,000  
10th $5,500   $1,500  

Wheelchair Division T51-52

ALSO READ: Boston Marathon 2024: Preparations and updates on this year's marathon

