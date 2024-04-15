Boston Marathon 2024: Preparations and updates on this year's marathon

The 128th Boston Marathon, held on Monday, April 15th, will bring together 30,000 runners from over 100 countries to take on the iconic 26.2-mile course, according to CNN. The marathon, held annually on Patriots' Day, begins in Hopkinton and ends in Copley Square, promising a difficult journey due to the undulating terrain and unpredictable weather conditions.

Race schedule and broadcast details

The action-packed day begins with the men's and women's wheelchair divisions at 9:02 a.m. and 9:05 a.m., respectively. The elite men's race begins at 9:37 a.m. ET, followed ten minutes later by the elite women's race at 9:47 a.m. ET. The first wave of the mass start will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. ET.

For those unable to attend the marathon in person, live coverage is available on various platforms. WCVB 5 will provide local coverage beginning at 4 a.m. ET, with ESPN2 broadcasting nationally beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. International viewers can watch on Eurosport in Europe and FloSports in Australia.

Contenders and participants

In the elite men's race, all eyes are on Kenyan Evans Chebet, attempting to win his third consecutive title, an accomplishment not seen in 16 years. Despite the absence of former world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, Chebet will face stiff competition from Ethiopian Sisay Lemma and 2023 runner-up Gabriel Geay of Tanzania. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The women's race features star power, with decorated Kenyan distance runner Hellen Obiri and former New York City Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi leading the field. Additionally, US athletes Sara Hall and Des Linden are expected favorites, drawing support from the enthusiastic home crowd.

Beyond the elite fields, fan favorites include Meb Keflezighi, the last American to win in Boston, and Zdeno Chara, the Boston Bruins' former captain, who is running for the second time. Adding to the excitement, four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will serve as grand marshal and receive the prestigious 2024 Patriots' Award.

Race conditions and expectations

Weather conditions are critical in the Boston Marathon, particularly as runners approach the infamous Heartbreak Hill near the 20-mile mark. Fortunately, this year's forecast looks good, with temperatures expected to reach 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius).

The day promises cloudy skies in the morning, followed by sunshine in the afternoon, with low chances of rain and moderate winds throughout.

In addition to the excitement of the competition, participants and spectators can enjoy the international camaraderie shown by the 30,000 entrants from 129 countries and all 50 US states, including 4,474 local runners from Massachusetts.

The allure of $1,214,500 in prize money, combined with a $50,000 bonus for breaking the course record, adds another layer of excitement to this prestigious event.

ALSO READ: Must-visit BookTok-inspired destinations for your bucket list; DEETS inside