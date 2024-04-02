Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

The Brooklyn Nets are set to go head-to-head with the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Monday, with the game kick-starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Before this fixture, the Nets had a game with Los Angeles on Sunday. Their record on the road this season stands at 12-26 SU and 13-24 ATS.

The Pacers, who triumphed over the Lakers on Friday, have home records for 22-15 SU and 1916-2 ATS.

When the Pacers last clashed with the Nets, they posted a convincing 121-100 victory on March 16. During this game, Indiana sported a field goal percentage of 47.6 and only missed one of its 16 attempts at the free-throw line. They even managed to steamroll Brooklyn in the paint, racking up an impressive 82 points. On the other hand, the Nets hit 10 out of 25 three-point tries (40.0%) but gave up the ball 21 times in the loss on the road.

On average, Brooklyn nets 111.2 points per matchup and their shooting efficiency stands at 45.7 percent, which includes a 36.5 percent three-pointer conversion rate. Their free-throw success rate lies at 75.7 percent, and they collect 43.9 rebounds per game. Besides, they tally an average of 26.2 assists and 12.9 turnovers each game.

Defensively, the Nets concede 113.5 points per game, enabling their opponents to score 47.2 percent of the time. The opponents register a 37.3 percent success rate from beyond the arc and gather 44.2 rebounds in a game. On the bright side, the Nets manage to block 5.0 shots and steal the ball 6.9 times per game, incurring 18.8 fouls in a matchup.

Indiana's Stats and Rest Advantage Favor Them Against the Nets

The average score for Indiana is 122.7 points per game, with a shooting rate of 50.5 percent. This includes a 37.5 percent success rate from the three-point range.

They are successful with 77.8 percent of their free-throw attempts and gather around 41.4 rebounds per game. The Pacers' average is quite impressive, with 30.5 assists (ranking 1st) and only 12.9 turnovers per game.

Regarding their defense, Indiana allows 120.5 points per game, with opponents shooting at 49.8 percent. These opponents also have a 36.8 percent success rate at three-point shots and achieve 43.6 rebounds per game. The Pacers show an average of 5.8 blocks, 7.8 steals, and have a high average of 215 fouls per game.

They have the notable benefit of rest, having not played since Friday. In contrast, the Nets have a back-to-back game after previously hosting the Lakers. When rested, Indiana has an 8-5 ATS, while with 2-3 days off, they rise to 7-3 ATS. Brooklyn, who are not as well-rested, are struggling with a 4-7-1 ATS this season.

In their last game, the Pacers demonstrated their dominant power, restricting the Lakers to only 90 points, marking their season's lowest total. It was a drastic drop of 60 points compared to their previous game against LA. As the NBA playoffs near, Indiana treats each game as if it's already the post season.

Head coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged this after their victory, "These are all playoff games you know," he stated. "I mean, they're fighting for their position in the standings. We are, too."

Given their defensive performance, if Indiana can replicate it, the Nets are unlikely to succeed, especially given Indiana's scoring prowess. With the Pacers as the home team and their performance, it's with confidence that I place my faith in them, and so should you.

When And Where To Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers

Date: Monday, Apr. 1

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Injury Report For Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers

Nets

Questionable

Cam Johnson

PG Dennis Smith Jr.

Pacers

OUT

Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder)

Prediction

Nets 125-127 Pacers

