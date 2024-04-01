Top 3 Funniest LeBron James Memes That Will Leave You in Stitches, Featuring the Ervil LeBron and James Sunshine Meme

Opinions about LeBron James are sharply divided. While some people passionately admire him for his impressive skills, relentless work ethic, philanthropic deeds, and his return to Cleveland, others find reasons to dislike him due to presumed overexposure, fickleness, arrogance, and frequent team changes.

Affection for him arises from his outstanding capabilities and social contributions, and on the other hand, resentment is often tied to his professional choices and public persona.

Recently, LeBron James has attained viral status on TikTok not necessarily due to his on-court actions. Instead, videos showcasing James, underscored by the soundtrack, "You Are My Sunshine," have proliferated and seemingly pay homage to the NBA superstar.

In this article, we will explore the top 3 trending LeBron James memes.

LeBron James Sunshine Meme

The TikTok "You Are My Sunshine" meme sees users overlaying clips or images of LeBron James with the tune "You Are My Sunshine."

This trend began in early 2023 as a cheeky jest on James's most fervent followers, with many users posting satirically exaggerated admiration for James to mock the extent of his super fans' devotion.

The meme spotlighted a dynamic between James' ardent supporters and critics, which has been persistent throughout their impressive 21-year NBA career.

Lakers star James' super fans predate TikTok, with plenty of passionate defenders appearing over the years, equaled by his myriad of detractors who often ridicule their defensive zeal.

Although the trend went global in 2024, it first appeared in January 2023, as per Know Your Meme. The source of the trend remains unclear; it's uncertain whether it's traceable to a single video, but it mirrors the longstanding, intense rivalry between James's supporters and critics.

Ervil LeBron

Leading a Mormon fundamentalist sect, cult leader, Ervil LeBaron directed the executions of his competitors from 1974 to his death in 1981. In 2024, Hulu featured him in a documentary, and by March, he became a popular term synonymous with LeBron James.

This popularity was due to a plethora of jests and memes of the renowned basketball player on TikTok, accompanied by the song "You Are My Sunshine". These memes, which included LeBonBon/ LeEvil James, playfully suggested that "Ervil LeBaron" resembled "Evil LeBron."

On March 16, 2024, a meme with "Ervil LeBaron", which highlighted its resemblance to "Evil LeBron," was posted by the TikTok account @jbisnotontiktok1, attracting over 87,000 likes within ten days.

Then on March 21, 2024, the Twitter account @Namesoun reposted the resemblance meme, accumulating over 5,500 retweets and 64,000 likes in just five days.

LeBron James" Kid

"LeBron James" Kid refers to a young boy known for repetitively uttering the name of the renowned American basketball superstar in a video montage posted on Vine in June 2014.

This prank, like many others on the platform, combines the boy's "LeBron James" vocal amplification with various TV shows, music videos, and movie clips, primarily for a humorous impact.

Viner DARius filmed and shared the video clip on Vine on June 27th, 2014, showcasing his younger brother yelling the NBA player's name outside their home. By March 2015, the clip had already received over 31.7 million loops, 661,000 likes, and 472,700 shares.

The clip's popularity surged in late January 2015. On January 20th, Viner Harley Conway posted a humorous mash-up video where an adult echoes the boy's lines, becoming the most popular version of the remix series to date (shown below, left).

Two days later, Viner William45[2] released another remix, that paired a segment from Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" music video with the "LeBron James" vocal cut (depicted below, right).

This remix gathered more than 256,700 likes, 181,200 shares, and 13.8k comments in just under three months.

Throughout 2015, Vine continued to see a stream of new remixes and mashups highlighting the "LeBron James" kid.

