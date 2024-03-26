Caitlin Clark Catches a Stray As Hawks Announcer Compares Jayson Tatum to Her for Continuous Complaining to Refs

Caitlin Clark and Jayson Tatum were making headlines in the world of basketball on Monday night. Tatum was playing for the Boston Celtics against the depleted Atlanta Hawks whereas Clark was leading the IOWA Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament's second round.



As Tatum and the Celtics suffered their worst loss of the season, Clark led IOWA to the Sweet 16. Tatum's star-studded Celtics faltered and gave up an 18-point half-time advantage to the Atlanta Hawks, who were without Trae Young and other important players due to injury.

The Boston Celtics, who have the best record in the NBA, made a valiant effort to hold off the advancing Hawks late in the fourth quarter but that didn’t work out. However, one moment in the game which caught everyone’s eye was when Tatum frequently complained to the officials about a missed or nonexistent call and got pointed out by the commentator.

What did the commentator say?

Hawks pundit Bob Rathbun finally lost control and blurted out, saying:

“Boy, Jayson Tatum does a lot of complaining! Who does he think he is, Caitlin Clark? Caitlin Clark was complaining so much [that] her dad got on her.”

Clark had a rough night against the Mountaineers

In the second round, Clark's Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, although the deadeye shooter had trouble. She made only five of her fourteen attempts from rainbow distance, going just 8 for 22 overall.

West Virginia's defense lived up to expectations and Clark had to struggle. For most of the evening, Clark kept getting in the referees' ears.

Boston Celtics, the architects of their downfall?

It wasn't until the Atlanta Hawks refused to give up at the beginning of the second half that Jayson Tatum had much complaining to do. Although the Boston Celtics were mostly to blame for the embarrassing loss, the Hawks refused to give up.

With 2:01 left, Boston led 114–111 when Tatum attempted a steal by going behind Dejounte Murray's back.

Just before the play began, the referee ruled that "JT" had fouled because he had partially grasped Murray's hand and pried the ball loose. Since the replay made it abundantly evident that the referee made the correct call, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla did not even attempt to contest the call.

