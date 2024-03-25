WATCH: LeBron James and Savannah James Kiss During Lakers vs Pacers Game in Wholesome Moment

LeBron James is constantly traveling as the NBA regular season is getting close to the end with every passing game. The fans got to see the family side of the King as he was seen hugging and kissing Savannah James, his wife.

The moment took place when the half-time shoot-around was going on and Zhuri James, LeBron and Savannah’s daughter was also in attendance. LeBron seems to enjoy the moment with his daughter and wife before helping his team to a vital win over the Pacers.

Savannah and the children have made time in their schedules to watch James play for the Lakers this season on several occasions. The head of the table and his team have had ups and downs along the way, but his loved ones' unwavering support has never wavered.

This is the footage of LeBron James kissing Savannah, which also features Zhuri:



Lakers with a significant win against the Pacers

The Lakers started slowly and trailed after the first quarter, but they turned it around in the second quarter to take a four-point lead at half-time. The Lakers dominated the third quarter to take the lead to seventeen points and even though the Pacers tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, they fell short by five points to lose the game 150-145.

Los Angeles has been playing well lately, and after winning its last two games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks, they made it a hat-trick of wins against the Pacers.

Anthony Davis was at his dominant best as he scored 36 points, collected 16 rebounds, and dished out three assists. He got great support from Reaves, James, and Dinwiddie as all three scored 25 or more points to take the Lakers' score to 150.

