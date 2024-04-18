Caitlin Clark to Get Signature Shoe With Nike? Find Out Details About Indiana Fever Star's 8-Figure Endorsement Deal

Caitlin Clark is balling might be an understatement of the year. The former Iowa star is in the news again and this time for her lucrative endorsement deal. According to Shams Charania, Nike is leading the race to sign a contract with the Indiana Fever rookie.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson vs Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu In Works for All-Star Weekend Next Year: Report

Caitlin Clark, to get a signature shoe?

If Shams's report is to be believed, the rookie’s contract will be worth eight figures and include a signature shoe for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

It is reported that Nike is about to win the race for the NCAA record points scorer after beating the likes of Under Armour and Adidas. In October 2022, Nike offered NIL deals to five college athletes, including Clark. But now that her time in college was over, the 6'0" guard could look into every possible sneaker deal. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Nike’s willingness to bet on young rookies

Nike as a brand is known to take risks with the youngster and so the news of them paying eight figures to Clark didn’t surprise a lot of people. Nike paid LeBron James $90m in 2003 and Zion Williamson $75m in 2019.

Advertisement

Clark is one of the generational talents on which everyone keeps an eye. She hasn’t played a single WNBA game but the hype around her is getting a lot of viewership for the league. Clark is coming to the WNBA on the back of winning two national Player of the Year awards, finished second twice in the national competition, and is the all-time top scorer in Division I history.

Record numbers of fans watched Iowa's NCAA tournament run, with an average of 18.9 million people watching South Carolina defeat the Hawkeyes in the national championship game. Then, in terms of viewership, the 2024 WNBA draft crossed million for the first time in their history as fans tuned to the TV sets to see Clark getting drafted as the overall number one pick.

ALSO READ: Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft: Know Which Team Can Select NCAA Record Holder, Her Salary As Rookie, And More