Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft: Know Which Team Can Select NCAA Record Holder, Her Salary As Rookie, And More

Caitlin Clark is set to become the first pick in the WNBA Draft 2024. Let's find out about her salary and which team is the firm favorite to pick the NCAA superstar.

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on Apr 11, 2024  |  09:31 AM IST |  7.3K
Twitter
Caitlin Clark

The WNBA draft is around the corner, and the excitement is building up. One of the biggest reasons for the anticipation among the fans is Caitlin Clark. The phenomenal talent is set to be picked in this draft, and fans are eager to know where the college superstar will end up and how much she will earn.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Clark is expected to carry her college form to the WNBA. The Iowa Star is the record holder for most points in the NCAA for both men and women. Throughout her college career, she displayed incredible court vision and scoring prowess.

Related Stories

Lakers’ Ben McLemore's Unseen Trouble in Clackamas County Jail
sports
Lakers’ Ben McLemore's Unseen Trouble in Clackamas County Jail
When Michael Jordan Heaped Praise on Kobe Bryant’s Relentless Work Ethic
sports
When Michael Jordan Heaped Praise on Kobe Bryant’s Relentless Work Ethic

Clark is predicted by many to be the first pick in the upcoming draft because of her unmatched abilities and stellar record. She was the key factor behind Iowa’s run to the NCAA Finals, where they lost. If not for Clark, they wouldn't have made it that far in the competition.

Caitlin Clark

Will Indiana Fever make Caitlin Clark their first overall pick?

The Indiana Fever are expected to make the best use of their first overall pick in the draft by picking Caitlin Clark. The franchise’s performance on the court has been abysmal for years and they are hoping that they can change it by bringing in Clark.

In the last five seasons, the Fever have a record of 43 wins and 121 losses in the league. Clark has the skill and potential to improve the Fever's play and push them into the playoffs, which would be a huge step forward for a team that hasn't made it to the postseason in seven years.

ALSO READ: ‘You’re Just Flat Out Hater’: LeBron James Calls Out Caitlin Clark Critics Before NCAA Final


Caitlin Clark’s salary as a rookie

Clark's rookie contract will pay her a base salary of $76,535 for her first season in the league as the anticipated first-overall pick. Her earning potential, though, is far higher than her WNBA salary.

Clark has already proven to be a marketable figure, landing lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals and partnering with well-known companies like Gatorade, Nike, and State Farm. Her earnings have increased to over $3 million this season alone thanks to these endorsements, demonstrating the enormous value she adds both on and off the court.

ALSO READ: Luka Doncic Hails Caitlin Clark As Women’s Stephen Curry After She Drops 41 Points Against LSU in NCAA Tournament

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles