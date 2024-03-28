Caleb Williams’ Pink Nail Paint And Phone Leaves Fans In Stitches: ‘Next Ryan Leaf’

Caleb Williams's approach was again highlighted during a recent USC women's basketball March Madness game. He exemplified unrestrained self-expression by wearing a pink phone cover and matching nails. On a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Caleb Williams could be seen wearing pink nail polish and other accessories, etc.

The post was captioned, “Let Caleb Williams be Caleb Williams. Ain’t nothing wrong with him wearing pink fingernail polish and having a pink phone case. Quite frankly, if he goes to Chicago then Bears fans should be rocking whatever he is. Stop the hate and accept him for who he is.”

This is not the first time supporters have used his nails to detract from his on-field performance. Williams faced outrage for painting the words "F**k Utah" on his nails ahead of the 2022 Pac-12 Championship game, as his Trojans were unable to back up that emotion and lost the game. Williams has toned down the inscriptions on his nails, but he continues decorating them to remember his mother, who has always worked as a nail technician.

Fans are calling Caleb Williams the ‘Next Ryan Leaf’

Fans were quick to comment on the situation. Many fans had many funny things to say. One fan wrote, “Lipstick cool too? Caleb look like the next Ryan Leaf to me. Hope I’m wrong cause his life went bad fast.”

Advertisement

Another fan found it “weird” looking at Caleb Williams. The fan wrote, “Let’s be honest, it’s weird. I don’t care if you are gay, straight or indifferent. And I don’t want my QB1 trying to sling the rock with pink fingernails. Besides, doesn’t having claws cause issues with football grip and release?”

Another fan jokingly wrote, “I believe Warren Moon had oddly long nails on just his throwing hand because he believed that it allowed him to release the ball with a tighter spiral.”

Another fan wrote, “This wins the sports internet for the day.”

Another fan couldn’t stop mocking Williams on how he matched his wallet and phone case. The fan wrote, “The pink phone is wild enough but to match it with your WALLET.”

As the NFL draft approaches, Caleb Williams' journey from collegiate standout to likely first overall choice exemplifies the importance of authenticity in a society dominated by conformity. Whether on or off the field, Williams symbolizes the fortitude to accept one's genuine self without apology or compromise.

ALSO READ: Why Are Caleb Williams' Fingernails Painted In Every Game? List of Games When His Fingernails Stood Out