Why Are Caleb Williams' Fingernails Painted In Every Game? List of Games When His Fingernails Stood Out

Caleb Williams isn't well known for his college football career but also his fingernails. The USC quarterback has found an interesting way to send messages to his competitors on the field through his fingernails. Here is a list of games when Caleb Willams' fingernails stood out:

USC VS Notre Dame

In the 2022 season, Caleb Williams wrote "Fu** NDXX" on his fingernails, as he played the USC VS Notre Dame. USC Won that game by 27-38 and Caleb Williams scored a total of 232 passing yards with one touchdown.

USC VS UCLA

When USC faced UCLA the same season as the above game, Caleb Willims had the same message on his fingernails as for Notre Dame. But this time, instead of NDXX he Caleb Williams’ fingernails said, "Fu** UCLA". He went ahead scoring 503 yards in that game.

USC VS Utah

This time Caleb Williams’ fingernails had no words but emojis and numbers. During the USC vs Utah game, Caleb Williams’ fingernails were pained with the number helpline number of Crisis Lifeline and Suicide. He scored five touchdowns with 381 passing yards in that game.

Why are Caleb Williams' fingernails always painted with something?

During a conversation with Matt Leinart, Caleb Williams reveals why he paints his nails so uniquely. "It started, I would say, three years ago. It was my last year of high school. My mom does nails. Let's just start it off there. She's done it my whole life. It's just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it," he had said.

