Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Celtics on May 7?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Boston Celtics 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight. On Sunday, the Cavaliers overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat Orlando and win their first postseason series since 2018. It was also their first postseason series victory without LeBron James in thirty-one years. If they have to move forward to the Conference finals, a fit Donovan Mitchell will be needed, and the Cavs fans will be getting just that as the former Utah Jazz man isn’t on the injury list.

Donovan Mitchell didn’t take part in the last game that both sides played, and Cavs still won that game. They will be hoping for a similar result but this time with Mitchell on the court. Mitchell has been averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in the regular season.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

If there are no last-minute injury concerns, Donovan Mithcell is all set to suit up for the Cavaliers in game 1 at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. Mitchell averaged 28.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 7 games against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs fans will be hoping for similar or better stats from their superstar if they have to stand any chance against the best team in the NBA this season. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Can Donovan Mitchell Lead the Cavaliers to a Win in Game 2?

Donovan Mitchell can’t get it done on his own against the Celtics. His scoring will be the key and will provide the impetus against the 17-time champions, but the likes of Mobley, Allen, and Struss will have to come up with big numbers against a team that scores for fun. The Cavs have already broken a lot of records on the way to the semifinals and they will love to get rid of the Celtics to reach the conference finals.

ALSO READ: Klay Thompson and Magic Have 'Mutual Interest' Ahead of Warriors Star Entering Free Agency; Reveals NBA Insider