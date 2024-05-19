‘A Moment Of Relaxation And Acceptance’: Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo Is ‘Proud’ Of Coming Out In Public As Bisexual

British Grammy-winning star Cynthia Erivo, who appeared on the cover of British Vogue, came out to identify herself as bisexual. The star opened up about her identity in the summer of 2021 following the release of her music video for The Good, a story about Black queer love.

Moreover, the actress acknowledged her feelings and expressed them by saying that coming out publicly was a “moment of relaxation and acceptance of everything that I am.”.

Based in London, the actress and singer attended the Los Angeles LGBT Center gala at the Shrine Auditorium. There, she received the Schrader Award in recognition of her accomplishments in entertainment and activism within the LGBTQ+ community. This year's gala was hosted by US comedian Joel Kim Booster.

Cynthia Erivo's feelings about coming out with her sexuality

Cynthia Erivo shared her feelings about coming out at the Gala's pink carpet event, saying, "I am really proud I came out the way I did," Erivo told the PA news agency on the pink carpet of the gala. "I never considered myself as hiding, but I think being able to say it out loud was just a moment of relaxation and acceptance of everything that I am.

She further added, “I am glad that people can look to me and (think) ‘I can do it to and I can be who I want to be’ and that leaves room to be the most creative self you can be.”

The Los Angeles LGBT Center gala is held annually to celebrate the achievements of individuals within the LGBT+ community and raise funds for its community services.

Cynthia Erivo's upcoming projects

The talented actress will next be seen playing Elphaba in a film adaptation of the blockbuster musical Wicked, alongside chart-topping pop star Ariana Grande, who will play Galinda.

Directed by none other than the popular film's Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu, the film also stars Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

