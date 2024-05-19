One Piece Will Be Leaving Netflix in July 2024; Find Out Which Seasons Are Getting Removed

One Piece is definitely one of the most popular anime globally at the moment. Many fans flock to Netflix to catch up on this beloved series. However, certain seasons of the show are scheduled to be removed from the platform in the near future. Check out the list of One Piece arcs that might no longer be available on Netflix by July 2024.

One Piece Seasons that are leaving Netflix in July

One Piece has been a huge hit on Netflix ever since it started streaming on the platform in June 2020. The series, which is one of the longest running anime ever produced, has had some very interesting arcs over the years, leading to increased fan-following on the streaming platform.

But the license deal that Netflix has had for One Piece is set to expire this year. This will lead to several of the One Piece seasons leaving the Netflix catalog soon. Starting May 22, the TV Original 1, Skyland: Skypiea and Skyland: The Golden Bell arcs will leave the platform.

Other arcs like The Naval Fortress, The Foxy Pirate Crew and The Water Seven Chapter will depart on June 22. Following these Enies Lobby, CP9 and Goodbye Going Merry will leave the platform by July 22.

Netflix being the home of One Piece

Throughout the years, Netflix has become the go-to place for One Piece for many reasons. The main one being that they have the original series available in their library. Even though some seasons from the original series have left the platform, Netflix still remains the home for the live action One Piece series that premiered last year and was well-received. Additionally, a remake of the original anime was announced a while ago and is scheduled to be released on Netflix.

So, despite the news of some One Piece seasons leaving the Netflix catalog, the streaming giant is still going to remain the reigning home to the beloved anime series. Also, it is entirely possible that Netflix will renew the license for these seasons as the anime franchise has been a successful one for Netflix, thus making the series available on the streaming in its entirety again in the future.

