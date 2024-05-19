Cher Is NOT Thrilled About Turning 78; Singer Says ‘I'm Putting My Head Under The Bed’

Cher is not ready to enter 78!

The Believe singer has expressed her feelings about aging numerous times. She shared that she did not feel “old” enough to celebrate turning 77 on her last birthday. Her feelings remain the same a year later, and she would rather put a “pillow over her head” and rejoice on her birthday!

Cher feels strongly about her 78th birthday

The Grammy-winning singer will celebrate her 78th birthday on May 20. Last week, at the premiere of the documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion in Los Angeles, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her birthday plans.

"[I'll be] putting my pillow over my head and screaming," Cher told the outlet. E-News asked the same question on the red carpet, and the Proud Mary singer replied, "I'm putting my head under the bed."

When Cher revealed she doesn’t feel her age

The Little Man singer might be entering the senior citizen era but certainly doesn't feel that way. On her 77th birthday, she took to X (formerly Tweiiter) and jokingly wrote, "Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD?" She wrote at the time, "This is ridiculous."

She also revealed that, as a dyslexic, she can never understand the numbers everyone keeps mentioning. Cher clearly feels young at heart! She also thanked her fans for sticking around for so long. "Thank u for staying, I know it's been hard,” she wrote in her tweet at the time.

In November, the singer appeared on the Good Morning Britain talk show and expressed her honest feelings about aging. “I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish," she told the host. However, she never wishes to be a granny with a stick and wants to have the same long hair and wear the same jeans as she had always done.

