Is Hailey Bieber Hinting at Her Baby's Gender as She Adorns THIS Color in New Post? Here's What Fans Think

Following the release of Hailey's most recent baby belly pictures, fans have claimed to have deduced the gender of the child that Justin Bieber and Hailey are expecting.

Earlier this week, the model raised rumors that she might be expecting a daughter. After uploading a carousel of images to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Hailey, 27, fueled the suspicions.

Hailey Bieber's pregnancy selfies

The founder of Rhode Beauty began the post with an outdoor selfie. Hailey wore a red and blue Fila cap over her brunette hair, eschewing makeup. The second slide of the post featured an artsy photo of the model's gray Rhode Beauty phone case with lip gloss.

Placed next to the viral product was a gold tortoiseshell hair clip adorned with sequins spelling out the word "Rhode," along with a gold watch, elegantly displayed on a couch with a neutral color scheme. As the golden hour approached, Hailey puckered her lips into a kiss and soaked up the warm sun.

Her sideboob was visible, and her entire stomach was flaunted by the glittery shirt. Hailey posed for a second photo against a grassy backdrop while wearing an identical shirt and low-rise pants. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

She demonstrated how far along in her pregnancy she was by cupping her tummy. In an attempt to capture the glitter in the pink ensemble for a second selfie, Stephen Baldwin's daughter focused the camera on her face.

Hailey Bieber's pregnancy speculations

Hailey also shared a picture of her relaxing in an Adirondack chair while wearing a white t-shirt, the couple's sleeping dog, and the sunset over Hawaii. The Tommy Hilfiger model showed off her diamond wedding ring while sipping an iced coffee and sporting low-rise jeans that revealed more of her pregnant tummy, a blue trucker hat, and no makeup.

The post read, "The past few weeks have been," and included emojis for a smile, a baby chick, sparkles, a white heart, a palm tree, and drowsy. Several fans speculated that Hailey was subtly hinting at a baby girl after noticing her infatuation with the pink top.

It has been suggested by Reddit users that Hailey Bieber may be expecting a girl. While some concurred that her pictures suggested a female, others drew attention to the fact that in her initial "belly" photos, she was sporting a pink top. Another user boldly declared, "She's having a girl!

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Biggest Food Pregnancy Cravings As She Awaits Baby No 1 With Justin Bieber