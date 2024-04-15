Conor McGregor Hints at His Next Possible Opponent After Michael Chandler Fight at UFC 303; DETAILS Inside

Max Holloway silenced the doubters with a brutal knockout of Justin Gaethje, claiming the BMF title at UFC 300. With the win, all eyes are on ‘Blessed’ and his next move. Will he wait for Conor McGregor's much-anticipated return in June? Or will Holloway choose another path?

McGregor's comeback fight against Michael Chandler is set for UFC 303, but Holloway has options. Could a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier be in the cards? Holloway hinted at his future plans in the post-fight press conference, and McGregor's cryptic response on social media has fight fans buzzing.

Rematch With Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor Showdown?

During the post-fight press conference following his victory at UFC 300, Max Holloway outlined his thoughts on potential future opponents, clearly indicating his openness to several high-profile matchups. "Brother, we got options, brother," Holloway declared.

He highlighted the allure of a fight with Conor McGregor, mentioning, "Conor likes to consider himself a BMF, right? So we can figure that out."

Not stopping there, he revisited his past with Dustin Poirier, reflecting on their previous encounter, "Five years to the date, Muffin Top Max fought Dustin, and that didn't go my way."

Conor McGregor, always quick to engage with fellow fighters online, responded promptly on Twitter to Holloway's comments. His reply was simple yet affirming, "Congrats Max! (Winking emoji)"

Additionally, Holloway emphasized the need for recovery and quality time with his family before making any definitive decisions about his next steps in the UFC.

"First things first, heal up. I'm gonna enjoy this with my family, and you guys can ask me in a couple months what the next step is," he stated, showing his pragmatic approach to his career and personal life.

Conor and Poirier aren't the only fighters in mind of Max. After the fight, he was quick to call out Ilia Topuria, and Ilia responded quickly as well.

Holloway Targets Featherweight Title, Topuria Vows to KO 'Blessed'

After clinching the BMF title at UFC 300, Max Holloway immediately set his sights on featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, issuing a bold challenge during his victory speech. "I’m him, I’m him, guys. There’s an ‘El Matador’; he is running away from a Bull at 145lbs; tell him to sign the damn contract. Spain, Hawaii, wherever," Holloway proclaimed.

The camera then caught Topuria's reaction, with fans interpreting his expression as one of concern. Responding to Holloway’s callout, Topuria took to social media to assert his readiness and confidence. "Congrats on your performance Max. Respect your story and everything you achieved," Topuria posted on X.

He then added a foreboding promise: "Hopefully, we are going to share the Octagon before the end of the year, and trust me you’re going to feel something you never felt before. I will be the first one to turn your lights out." This exchange has fans eagerly anticipating what could be a thrilling featherweight title bout.

As we look forward to these developments, one can't help but wonder: Who will come out on top when the unstoppable force of Holloway meets the immovable object of Topuria? Will Holloway reclaim his featherweight glory, or will Topuria solidify his reign with a definitive victory over a seasoned opponent?