Cornerback Cameron Sutton Has Been “Ducking” Attempts To Reach Him For Approximately Two Weeks, Florida Sheriff’s Office Said

Police in Florida have been looking for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton for over two weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for his suspected participation in a domestic violence case.

By Blesson Daniel
Updated on Mar 21, 2024  |  04:18 PM IST |  8K
Cameron Sutton Has Been “Ducking” Attempts To Reach Him For Approximately Two Weeks
Cameron Sutton [Credit-Getty Images]

Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton is wanted in a domestic violence assault in Florida. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office filed an arrest warrant for Sutton earlier this month on one count of domestic violence by strangulation stemming from an incident in Lutz, Florida, a Tampa suburb. Phil Martello, a sheriff's office spokesman, said the department responded to a complaint for domestic violence in progress involving Sutton, 29, and a female about 5 a.m. March 7.

The sheriff's office stated that it made multiple attempts to contact Sutton, including contacting him and attempting to reach him at his home, but all were unsuccessful. Police think he no longer has his phone as they have been trying to contact him for over a week and a half.


Cameron Sutton “situation” is being monitored by the police

According to a different spokesman for the sheriff's office, the woman's body showed signs of wounds. Sutton owns a residence in the nearby county of Pinellas, but neither the police nor the investigators have been able to locate him there, according to Martello.

“We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”

Related Stories

Travis Kelce REVEALS His 'New Nickname' During Kelce Brothers Podcast; CHECK OUT
sports
Travis Kelce REVEALS His 'New Nickname' During Kelce Brothers Podcast; CHECK OUT
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Have Confirmed Breakup: Reports
sports
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Have Confirmed Breakup: Reports

According to court documents, Sutton and Kortnee Alexander had a Zoom hearing on March 6 over their paternity, and on March 7 the case's second hearing was postponed. The Free Press contacted Alexander's lawyer, but there was a delay in responding.

Advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon, the Lions made the following statement regarding the situation - “We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”

Jason Setchen, Sutton's lawyer, did not respond to a message asking for comment right away. Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions last summer, but he had a dismal debut season. Despite starting all 17 regular season games, he had 65 tackles and had one interception. However, he struggled against the top receivers in the playoffs and toward the end of the season.

ALSO READ: Ronda Rousey Calls WWE Backstage 'Sh*t Show' While Revealing She Will Never Return To Company

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Blesson Daniel

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles