Cornerback Cameron Sutton Has Been “Ducking” Attempts To Reach Him For Approximately Two Weeks, Florida Sheriff’s Office Said

Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton is wanted in a domestic violence assault in Florida. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office filed an arrest warrant for Sutton earlier this month on one count of domestic violence by strangulation stemming from an incident in Lutz, Florida, a Tampa suburb. Phil Martello, a sheriff's office spokesman, said the department responded to a complaint for domestic violence in progress involving Sutton, 29, and a female about 5 a.m. March 7.

The sheriff's office stated that it made multiple attempts to contact Sutton, including contacting him and attempting to reach him at his home, but all were unsuccessful. Police think he no longer has his phone as they have been trying to contact him for over a week and a half.

Cameron Sutton “situation” is being monitored by the police

According to a different spokesman for the sheriff's office, the woman's body showed signs of wounds. Sutton owns a residence in the nearby county of Pinellas, but neither the police nor the investigators have been able to locate him there, according to Martello.

According to court documents, Sutton and Kortnee Alexander had a Zoom hearing on March 6 over their paternity, and on March 7 the case's second hearing was postponed. The Free Press contacted Alexander's lawyer, but there was a delay in responding.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Lions made the following statement regarding the situation - “We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”

Jason Setchen, Sutton's lawyer, did not respond to a message asking for comment right away. Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions last summer, but he had a dismal debut season. Despite starting all 17 regular season games, he had 65 tackles and had one interception. However, he struggled against the top receivers in the playoffs and toward the end of the season.

