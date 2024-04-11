Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Heat Tonight? Deets Inside

As the playoff season approaches, the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat will compete against each other after consecutive games. The Mavericks are set to play in Charlotte on Tuesday, following which they will face off against the Heat. Similarly, the Heat will battle the Mavericks after a game in Atlanta.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Heat Tonight?

Luka Doncic's participation against the Heat remains uncertain. Nevertheless, his performance this season is commendable, leading the NBA with an impressive average of 33.9 points per game.

Giannis Antetokouno trails behind him with an average of 30.9 points per game. Close to sealing a triple-double average with 9.8 assists per game and 9.2 rebounds per game, Doncic is set to end the season with his career's highest scoring average.

He also played a significant role in the Mavericks' recent victory over the Rockets, scoring 37 points and aiding with 12 assists.

The upcoming game marks the second time both teams will compete this season. Back in early March, the Mavericks triumphed over the Heat by six points.

ALSO READ: Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Will Trae Young Play Against Hornets Tonight? Deets Inside

Will Kyrie Irving Play Against the Heat Tonight?

Kyrie Irving's participation, alongside Doncic, in playing against the Heat is also in question. So far, Irving averages 25.8 points per game this season and recently scored an impressive 48 points in the game against Houston. He has consistently scored 25 or more points in his last four games.

The team's next-highest scorer, Tim Hardaway Jr., brings energy to the second unit off the bench, contributing an average of 14.8 points per game.

The Mavericks made some last-minute changes at the deadline. Their recent starting lineup has included PJ Washington as a stretch forward, Daniel Gafford as a vital big, and Derrick Jones Jr. as a transition threat and perimeter defender.

Of this group, Washington leads with an average of 12.2 points per game.

Luka Doncic

Over his career, Luka Doncic has faced the Heat 11 times, managing to score an average of 25.2 points, secure 8.9 rebounds, and provide 7.1 assists per game. I

n their most recent clash, he mastered the court with a score of 35, alongside 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving

Throughout his 29 games against the Heat, Kyrie Irving delivered an average of 21.6 points, made 4.9 assists, and grabbed 3.5 rebounds during each encounter. In their latest game, he achieved 18 points and contributed 8 assists.

Injury Report

Questionable

Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving

Out

Josh Green (ankle)

Greg Brown ||| (personal)

Dereck Lively || (knee)

Heat

Out

Josh Richardson (Right shoulder surgery)

Duncan Robinson (Back)

Terry Rozier (Neck)

ALSO READ: San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside