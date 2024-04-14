Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up to host the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center this coming Sunday, with a tip-off planned for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against Thunder Tonight?

However, the Maverick's star player, Luka Doncic, won't be gracing the court tonight against the Thunder, despite his impressive average of 33.9 points and 9.8 assists this season.

The Mavericks are entering the game on a relatively high note, having secured victories against the Hornets and Heat, although they did suffer a defeat to the Pistons.

Will Kyrie Irving Play Against the Thunder Tonight?

Kyrie Irving is another top player who will be watching from the sidelines during the Thunder showdown, despite his average of 25.8 points and 5 rebounds.

As a team, the Mavericks are putting up commendable numbers, averaging 118.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting, and they're limiting their opponents to 116 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Among the key contributors is Tim Hardaway Jr., who consistently scores in double digits, and PJ Washington, who brings down an average of 6.3 rebounds.

Moreover, the team is skilled from beyond the arc, shooting 37.3 percent, and from the free-throw line where they shoot 75.9 percent.

In terms of rebounding, the Mavericks are managing to secure 42.8 rebounds per game and they have restricted their opponents to a shooting average of 36.9 percent from deep.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are on a sterling run coming off victories over the Hornets, Kings, Spurs, and Bucks.

They are showing strong statistics, averaging 119.8 points on 49.8 percent shooting and capping their rivals to 113.5 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the team's charge with an average of 30.3 points and 6.3 assists, while Jalen Williams is providing robust support with an average of 19.5 points and 4 rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks Players Stats Against The Thunder

Luka Doncic Stats

In his career, Luka Doncic has averaged 28.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists in 13 games against the Thunder.

Kyrie Irving Stats

In his career, Kyrie Irving has averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 16 games against the Thunder.

Injury Report

Mavericks

Out

Luka Doncic (ankle soreness)

Kyrie Irving (hamstring soreness)

P.J. Washington (ankle sprain)

Daniel Gafford (elbow soreness)

Dereck Lively II (knee sprain)

Derrick Jones Jr. (shoulder sprain)

Maxi Kleber (back spasms)

Dante Exum (foot sprain)

Greg Brown III (personal reasons)

Thunder

No injury update as of now

