Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Jazz Tonight? Deets Inside

The Utah Jazz are gearing up to cap their season with a victory as they come head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors during the regular season finale this coming Sunday afternoon. The Chase Center is set to host the event, kicking off at 3:30 PM. ET.

Will Stephen Curry Play Against the Jazz Tonight?

Stephen Curry's involvement in the clash with the Jazz remains uncertain due to injury. It was Curry who stole the show with his impressive 33 points, including four rebounds and five assists during the previous match against the Pelicans.

A missed chance to secure the eighth position in the Western Conference standings came as a blow to the Warriors after their home defeat to New Orleans in their most recent match.

Currently, they hold the 10th spot, trailing a game behind the Lakers, who secure the eighth position. They are hoping to advance in the rankings with a successful encounter against the Jazz.

Will Klay Thompson Play Against the Jazz Tonight?

There are also doubts surrounding Kaly Thompson's participation against the Jazz. Thompson rallied 19 points and six rebounds in the last game.

For the Warriors to grab the coveted eighth seed, they require both the Lakers and Sacramento to taste defeat on Sunday.

Offensively, Golden State records an average of 117.7 points per match. Despite yielding 109 points in their latest match, they secured 46.5% of their attempted shots and made 38.2% of their three-point shots.

Unfortunately, the Warriors have been underwhelming on the defensive end, relinquishing 115.1 points per game. They gave away a hefty 114 points in their last match, indicating an urgent need for improvement if they aim for victory this time.

Golden State Warriors Players Stats Against The Jazz

Stephen Curry Stats

In his career, Stephen Curry has maintained an average of 23.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 38 games against the Jazz.

Klay Thompson Stats

When facing the Jazz, Klay Thompson has averaged 19.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 32 games.

Draymond Green Stats

Draymond Green's career stats against the Jazz include an average of 9.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 35 games.

Injury Report

Warriors

Questionable

Stephen Curry

Draymond Green

Jonathan Kuminga

Chris Paul

Klay Thompson

Out

Gary Payton II

Jazz

Out

Jordan Clarkson

John Collins

Kris Dunn

Lauri Markkanen

