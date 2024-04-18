Damian Lillard's Ex-Wife Kay’La Hilariously Roast GloRilla After Rapper Gets Arrested for Marijuana Possession
GloRilla'a arrest because of possession of marijuana gave Lillard's ex-wife a chance to take her shot at the rapper after she tried to make a move on her former husband.
Damian Lillard is one of the most talented shooters in the history of the game and he is getting ready for the playoffs with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the All-Star guard’s ex-wife, Kay'La, recently trolled rapper GloRilla, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia.
ALSO READ: ‘He Don’t Be Knowing Songs’: GloRilla Reacts to LeBron James Singing Yeah Glo; Judges Lakers Star's Rapping Skills
What did Kay’La post?
GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was taken into custody during a routine traffic stop in Suwanee, Georgia, according to the police report. Officers pulled over the 24-year-old rapper and took her into custody after smelling alcohol and marijuana during an inspection.
After her arrest, Kay’La took to Instagram and posted, "Free GloLillard. #sisterwife." The post was put on X by a fan account.
GloRilla made a move on Lillard
Although Kay’La and Lillard are not together, the ex-wife of the former Trail Blazers superstar didn’t enjoy the picture that GloRilla posted of her and Damian on X at the All-Star Weekend festivities in February in Indiana. She captioned the now-deleted post: "Who man is this? Because I want him, #getemglo. Whoever she is can't whoop me so I don't really give af."
Damian Lillard and Kay'La are in the process of getting divorced
After just two years of marriage, Damian Lillard and his ex-wife, Kay'La, are currently going through a divorce. 'Dame' requested a divorce back in October, stating that they had "irreconcilable differences" as the basis for doing so.
Lillard made a mouthwatering move to Milwaukee this season to win a title. However, the start to life in Milwaukee wasn’t smooth, as just a few days after his move to the franchise, the divorce was announced by Lillard.
ALSO READ: ‘I Want Him’: GloRilla Goes Viral for Thirsting Over Damian Lillard, Threatens To Throw Hands for NBA Superstar