‘He Don’t Be Knowing Songs’: GloRilla Reacts to LeBron James Singing Yeah Glo; Judges Lakers Star's Rapping Skills

LeBron James has been on the roll on the basketball court for over a decade but recently he has been in a different kind of momentum these days and he is impressing everybody with that.

King James loves rap music and has been a big fan of this genre ever since high school. LeBron consistently puts up videos where he is seen rapping verses of popular songs.

Metro Boomin was impressed by the LA Laker star when he decided to rap Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse in the warmup before the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 31.

Boomin isn’t the only one who is impressed with the four-time NBA champions as GloRilla couldn’t stop praising James during the latest episode of Club Shay Shay.

What did GloRilla say?

GlorRilla shared her story on how she felt when James shared her song, ‘Yeah Glo’ in his Instagram story a few weeks ago. When Shannon Sharpe asked for GloRilla’s reaction, she responded by saying: ‘I was getting a massage when my phone started blowing up. Everybody was calling me, like, ‘LeBron just posted your song!'

LeBron is GloRilla’s second-favorite player

Once James posted the story, GloRilla quickly reposted it and went up Rodeo Drive to get something to wear to the Lakers’ game that night. She mentioned that she wanted to do it to watch the best player in the league right now.

After a small pause, Glo clarified that the late Kobe Bryant is her favorite player, but James is second.

LeBron Knew the words, GloRilla

Sharpe tried to talk about how James is bad with the lyrics of the rap songs that he sings but GloRilla wasn’t having any of it and quickly countered Sharpe.

GloRilla said: “He knew the words! He did! I done watched LeBron rap songs and not know the words for real. He knew ‘Yeah Glo!’ He probably ain’t say, like, certain words, but that was good for him because he don’t be knowing songs for real. He knew more words than usual when he was singing ‘Yeah Glo!'”

