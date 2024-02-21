‘I Want Him’: GloRilla Goes Viral for Thirsting Over Damian Lillard, Threatens To Throw Hands for NBA Superstar

Rapper GloRilla shared a picture of himself with Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard following his win as the MVP of the All-Star Game. She wrote a comment on the picture expressing how much she "wanted" Lillard.

GloRilla, 24, wrote: "Who the fuck is this? She wrote, "Because I want him #GetEmGlo," next to the picture. She proceeded to tweet, "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."

Damian Lillard is a rapper as well. There's a connection between the two. Lillard released a studio album last year and raps under the alias D.A.M.E. Dolla.

Lillard did not publicly reply to GloRilla's tweets. The 24-year-old rapper gained notoriety in 2022 with the release of her hit single "Blessed."

Lillard’s divorce

On October 2, of last year, the former Portland Trail Blazers player filed for divorce in Clackamas County, Oregon.

GloRilla didn’t wait for long as she took the shot on the Milwaukee Bucks star.

Lillard and his wife met at Weber State University and the couple tied the knot in September 2021.

The filing cited the divorce as the result of "irreconcilable differences" that "caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage."

After spending 11 years with the Blazers, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, and news of his divorce broke within days of that.

Earlier this month, Lillard stated in an interview with Yahoo Sports that he is finding it harder to adjust to the divorce than the move to Milwaukee.

What did Lillard say?

“Even though I adore my career and basketball, I don't care about that more than I do about my children. You carry it with you, of course," he stated.

"People say that I'm not thinking about anything when I play basketball, but I'm not 21. I have three children. I'm going through a divorce and I'm close to my family."

GloRilla called out by Cam’Ron

After GloRilla posted about Lillard, many fans called out the rapper out. Cam’Ron was one of those people as he went on his podcast and called out GloRilla.

"Man, please don't bring that s**t to the NBA. Do you think Adam Silver is unaware of this? These ni**as get these calls. Don't introduce such drama to the NBA. As Americans, we enjoy dumb sh*t. We enjoy watching Dame get into fights on the court. Cam'Ron remarked, "Gorilla is running on the court and she's giving that type of energy."

