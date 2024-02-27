Damon Arnette Contract: How much did former Raiders CB earn in NFL Career?

Damon Arnette has been in the limelight these days for his recent arrest on Meth charges. While the charges are being evaluated, there's a certain rush in interest about how much he used to earn from the NFL before leaving the league. Here's everything you need to know about it in detail.

Damon Arnette's contract and career with the Las Vegas Raiders

Damon Arnette was drafted as the 19th overall pick of the first round, by the Las Vegas Raiders. During the time of his draft, he signed a 4-year contract with the Raiders worth $13.4 Million. This included a $7.3 Million signing bonus, $13.4 Million as guaranteed money, and $3.3 Million as average annual salary.

During his rookie year, he was placed under injury reserve before removing to the COVID-19/reserve list on October 19, 2020. He got back to the active roster in November of his rookie year with the Raiders. In the 2021 season, he came as a backup cornerback behind Casey Hayward and Trayvon Mullen.

Damon Arnette suffered an injury in week 4 and as a result, he was placed under injury reserve, The Raiders released Damon Arnette on November 8, 2021. The reason was reported to be the discovery of a video demonstrating Damon making death threats and brandishing firearms.

Damon Arnette's contract and career with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs

After getting out of the Las Vegas Raiders, Damon Arnette signed a 1-year contract with Miami Dolphins which got him in the team's practice squad. According to the contract, he received an annual salary of about $36,800. His contract expired as the season ended on January 9, 2022.

On January 20, 2022, Damon Arnette signed a futures/reserve contract with Travis Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs. One week later, he was released from the team. The reason behind his release was his arrest for the assault with a dangerous/deadly weapon.