Why Is 'Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift BREAKUP' Trending On The Internet? FIND OUT

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's breakup has been trending on the internet for a while now. Now, they haven't parted ways, but that's the thing. They are still together but the breakup still remains a trending topic on the internet. But why is that? Why do fans think that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are breaking up?

The real reason why Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's breakup is trending

Travis Kelce had an amazing weekend in Las Vegas , partying with friend and colleague Patrick Mahomes. Before coming to Las Vegas for a jamming session, Travis Kelce spent some time with Taylor Swift as she performed her schedule for the Eras Tour in Australia.

Also Read: 'Unhappy' with Taylor Swift's strict rules, Travis Kelce might have already broken one of them: Report

The two were seen going on outings, visiting zoos, and spending quality time together. In fact, Kelce even attended her concert in Sydney, and what an amazing night it was. But after the concert, he soon left his girlfriend Taylor Swift, and travelled to Las Vegas.

The reason why Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's breakup is trending is because Travis didn't spend more than a day with her girlfriend. Within 24 hours of him meeting her and enjoying her concert, he was on his plane to Las Vegas. Fans wanted him to spend more time with Taylor.

Advertisement

Also Read: Watch: Travis Kelce, 7721 Miles Away From Taylor Swift, Sings Gf's 'Love Story' While Partying With Patrick Mahomes

In fact, when we look at it, Travis visiting Taylor Swift in Sydney was more like the extreme version of the rules she set for her. Yes, Taylor Swift has certain rules and regulations in place for Travis Kelce, amidst their ongoing and growing romance.

One rule that TayTay reportedly set for him was to FaceTime her every few hours, so she knows that he is up to it. Whenever they are long-distancing, Travis has to FaceTime her. But Travis directly visiting her in Sydney just proved that they cannot do long distance. The two just cannot stay away from one another for a long time.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Once REVEALED He'd Kiss Girlfriend Taylor Swift But Ditch Her To Marry THIS CELEBRITY instead; DEETS

Advertisement

While this is cute of course, many fans expected Travis Kelce to stay a little longer with TayTay. That is the reason why their breakup is trending on the internet. Nevertheless, they are not breaking anytime soon. If anything, they might just get married this offseason. What do you think?