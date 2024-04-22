GloRilla, a rising rap star, publicly flaunted her interest in Damian Lillard. It happened when Lilliard was going through a messy divorce and was keeping up with his trade to the Milwaukee Bucks. GloRilla even deleted tweets where she seemingly "shot her shot" at Lillard.

GloRilla's actions were seen as disrespectful towards Kay'la, especially considering the timing of Lillard's divorce.

Note: Damian Lillard's divorce from his ex-wife Kay'La Lillard was a public affair in 2023 after his trade to the Milwaukee Bucks. They were college sweethearts and had been married for only two years with three children together. Damian reportedly requested custody of their children in the divorce filing. Kay'La contested this, claiming Damian wasn't a primary caregiver and relied on nannies and family.



Things escalated when Lillard's estranged wife, Kay'la Lillard, seemingly mocked GloRilla after a DUI arrest.

GloRilla responded by wearing a custom "GloLillard" jersey, a playful jab at Kay'la.

In the past, when reporters asked Lillard about GloRilla's public advances, he remained professional. He acknowledged her with a casual "Shoutout to GloRilla, man," but didn't confirm or deny any interest. He also politely avoided answering if there was any communication between them.

Now, after Damian Lillard's 35-point performance in the Bucks versus Pacers playoff debut, a tweet is going around that Damian Lillard thanked GloRilla for visiting him in the locker room before the NBA game.

Apparently, it was posted by NBA Centel, a parody account. So, yeah! It is FALSE.

DISCLAIMER: Social media can be full of rumors and jokes, so it's always a good idea to check the source before believing something you see online. Especially for sports news, sticking to reputable sources is best.

Damian Lillard's Performance in Bucks versus Pacers

During their game against the Indiana Pacers, Damian Lillard scored 35 points. It is a record for the Bucks in a playoff half! However, he didn't score any points in the second half. Despite that, the Milwaukee Bucks won the game 109-94. Lillard’s performance brings back the memories of Kevin Durant's 38-point first half in a 2019 playoff game.

Milwaukee Bucks Standings

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference and the Eastern Central Division. The Bucks have been inconsistent lately. They have won only 3 out of their last 10 games. This includes a recent loss to the Indiana Pacers (47-35). While they are currently in a playoff position, the Bucks need to secure home-court advantage in the first round.