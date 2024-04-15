Did Draymond Green Really Like Post Disrespecting Kevin Durant’s Role In Warriors’ Championship Runs?

Instagram account Sports Fluent instigated a heated debate recently with an Instagram post that emphasized the Warriors' reliance on Stephen Curry, suggesting that Durant was nonessential to the team's success.

The caption further stoked the fire by implying that anyone thinking Durant was a crucial element in the Warriors' victories was misguided - a statement that ignited intense discussions among the NBA community.

In an interesting twist, Green seemed to express his agreement with the post's sentiment by liking it on Instagram.

A vigilant NBA fan, 30 Problemz, spotted Green's like, took a screenshot, and shared the evidence on X (previously Twitter) with a caption stating, “Draymond liked this Instagram post”.

Green's online activity indicates that his stance on the matter remains firm - the Warriors did not require Durant for their triumphs.

Though this doesn't necessarily imply personal resentment towards Durant, it does show Green's reluctance to surrender the narrative that the Warriors prospered without Durant's assistance.

As the NBA playoffs draw near, Green's endorsement of this story could provoke a response from Durant, possibly rekindling their contentious dynamic.

Despite their past comradeship and competition, the intricacies of their relationship continue to permeate theirs on and off-court interactions.

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant's Complex Relationship

The dynamic between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant is again under the microscope, following an instance in which Green allegedly undermined Durant's part in securing championships for the Golden State Warriors via his subtle social media actions.

This event reignited debates about the discordant kinship between Green and Durant. While they initially pulled off Durant's inclusion to the Warriors, there are claims that Green gradually downplayed Durant's sway within the team over the years.

The conflict between the two players intensified in the 2018/19 NBA season, leading to an open in-game spat where Green reportedly broadcasted beliefs implying the team can achieve victories in the absence of Durant.

The exit of Durant from the Warriors signaled the cessation of an epoch, however, the discord between him and Green continued.

Despite sporadic displays of reciprocal admiration, such as Green's recent recognition of Durant's basketball dexterity, their relationship continues to be convoluted and defined by ever-changing dynamics.

