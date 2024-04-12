Did North West Really Post LeBron James You Are My Sunshine Meme on Her TikTok? Exploring Viral Tweet

On Tuesday night, Kim Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter North West engaged in an exciting basketball match in Los Angeles. They witnessed an intense game between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors upon their return to Los Angeles.

A tweet made by a X user named LeBronchitis, sharing a series of TikTok photos with the song 'You Are My Sunshine' playing in the background posted by North West, caught everyone's attention.

However, fans quickly discerned the fallacy and concluded that North West had not posted anything. Nevertheless, some fans relished in the reactions, enjoying the display.

Almost a month after participating in a game night with Kanye and their son Saint West, the founder of SKIMS made her way back to the sporting arena, this time, to support LeBron James and the Lakers.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

Potential Offseason Overhaul: Lakers Facing Critical Decisions Ahead

Regardless of the upcoming play-in tournament's outcome and the subsequent playoffs, the Lakers will undeniably have to contemplate profound adjustments in the offseason.

LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell, and some bench players could potentially opt out of their contracts. Moreover, Coach Darvin Ham's position is in jeopardy.

Rumors linger that the Lakers plan on crafting a substantial proposal involving Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, other team members, and draft selections. This essentially implies that the constant cycle the Lakers have endured since winning their COVID-19 "bubble" championship remains steadfast.

Yet, not all strategize for such modulations. League executives reveal that some Lakers affiliates advocate for a more subdued, potentially sagacious approach - to commence anew.

An executive from the Western conference articulates, "Enable LeBron to leave, sell Anthony Davis, eradicate the dominance of Klutch (Sports agency), amass draft picks, and reconstruct with youthful components and cap space.

The necessity for a dramatic change is paramount. They're looped in a trap of repetition. Several folks in the organization encourage this conservative approach, although they don't hold supreme power."

Indeed, some rational individuals within the Lakers organization expect the team to allow James to complete his career elsewhere at 40. Some don't want to see the team forfeit more draft selections the Lakers are due to offer their pick to New Orleans in either 2024 or 2025 and Utah in 2027.

Additionally, some would prefer to see the team earnestly negotiate for Davis.

ALSO READ: Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Pelicans Tonight? Deets Inside