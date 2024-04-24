Did Jamal Murray Troll LeBron James After Hitting Game-Winning Shot Against Lakers? Exploring Viral IG Post

Jamal Murray hit the game winner against the lakers in game 2 of the playoff series. However, did he troll the King after the game? Let's find out.

Lakers vs Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are in huge trouble, and part of their trouble has been Jamal Murray. His game-winning shot in the second game meant that the Lakers have now lost 10 games on the trot against the Nuggets. However, fans were stunned to see a post-making round on social media in which the Canadian star mocked LeBron James.

The Lakers looked like they were ending the 9-game losing run against the Nuggets in the second game after taking a 20-point lead, but the Nuggets were in no mood to give up just yet as they made a comeback, and two clutch shots in the final minute of the game from Murray won them the game.

Lakers vs Nuggets

What did NBACentel post?

@thenbacentel shared a screenshot of an Instagram post from Jamal Murray in which he wrote, "If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a GOAT, help the GOAT."

However, just before everyone starts trolling Jamal Murray on this statement, let’s know the fact that the account is a parody, and the defending NBA champion never made an Instagram post like this.

Can Murray help the Nuggets get another clean sweep over the Lakers?

Nikola Jokic is the superstar for the Nuggets but for Jokic to be at his best, he needs the support from Jamal Murray. The Canadian has been instrumental in the success of the franchise and silently does his job. Murray didn’t have a great two games he will be hoping to have a bigger impact in the upcoming games so that the Nuggets can seal the series without any fuss.

ALSO READ: Did LeBron James Really Call Game for Jamal Murray’s Buzzer-Beating Shot Against Lakers? Exploring Viral Tweet

