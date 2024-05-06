Top 10 Adele Songs To Listen To On Singer's 36th Birthday

As Adele turns 36 today, Let's take a trip down memory lane and celebrate her amazing career. Adele, whose full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, was born on May 5, 1988, in Tottenham, North London. She's one of the biggest singer-songwriters in the world. She burst onto the music scene in 2006, but it was in 2008 that she really shot to stardom. That year, she dropped her first EP (extended play) called Hometown Glory and her debut album 19.

It was a massive hit, selling nearly 7 million copies worldwide. It topped the charts in the UK and the Netherlands. Adele also scooped up the Critics's Choice Award at the BRIT Awards and bagged the Grammy for Best New Artist. But her journey to success was far from over.

Through all the heartbreak, breakups, and betrayal, Adele has written some of her best songs.

Check out these Top 10 Adele Songs to Celebrate the Singer's 36th Birthday:

1. Rolling in the Deep, 21 (2011)

Rolling in the Deep wasn't just any song. It was like Adele's golden ticket to music history. With its mix of sass and soul, it made sure everyone knew Adele's name. Right from the start, you hear Adele's incredible voice showing off its range. The lyrics? They're timeless, hitting you right in the feels.

Back then, if this song came out, it might've been just another hit. But with YouTube taking off and Adele becoming a sensation, it became huge. Like, really huge. It became one of those songs that defined the digital age.

2. Easy on Me, 25 (2021)

Adele teamed up with Greg Kurstin to create Easy on Me, dropping it on October 15, 2021. It marked her comeback after seven years since her third album, 25. Greg Kurstin not only produced it but also helped Adele write the song.The track, led by a grand piano, is like a heartfelt ballad that fits into Adele's journey of dealing with sadness, heartbreak, and eventually finding hope during her divorce.

3. Someone Like You, 21 (2011)

Someone Like You by Adele is more than just a song; it's a heartstring-tugging experience. It's all about love that didn't quite work out but still lingers on. The music video, filmed in black and white, adds to the emotional punch. With just a piano and Adele's powerful voice, the song takes you on a journey through past relationships, making you reflect on what could have been, even if you know it's for the best. It's like Adele reached into your soul and pulled out all those feelings of losing someone you never imagined could leave.

4. All I Ask For, 25 (2015)

Adele's performance in this track is truly something else. Teaming up with Bruno Mars to write it, the combination of her voice and the piano sets a powerful scene of a couple's final moments together, full of drama and heartbreak.

Remember when Adele faced technical troubles during her performance of this song at the 58th Grammy Awards? It was a bit of a hiccup, but she totally redeemed herself just days later on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Her triumphant re-do was everything fans hoped for.

Even though it wasn't released as a single, the song still made waves, hitting number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100. That's pretty impressive for an album cut! While it might not have the same commercial success as Hello, it's definitely a standout track in Adele's repertoire.

5. Hello, 21 (2015)

As Adele moved into her third album, 25, she wasn't drawing from the same place of relationship heartache as she did with 19 and 21. Instead, she delved into her own experiences at 25, exploring themes like motherhood and the passage of time.

Adele admitted that writing the songs for 25 was tough. She felt a ton of pressure, and for a while, she struggled to find her voice. She's not even sure if she fully found it, but when Hello came out, the response showed her that people really connected with it.

6. Skyfall, Single (2012)

Adele's Skyfall wasn't just another song; it was her last single before she took a break from the music scene for three years. And let's just say, it wasn't a flop. Nope, it made history as the first James Bond theme to snag an Academy Award.

Initially, Adele had doubts about tackling a Bond song. But director Sam Mendes persuaded her to put her own spin on it, separate from the movie's storyline. And boy, did it pay off. Skyfall resonates deeply, not just within the Bond universe but with anyone who listens to it. It's a modern classic that hits you right in the feels.

7. Set Fire To The Rain, 21 (2011)

In the summer of 2011, Adele made waves with her pop ballad Set Fire to the Rain, marking a major milestone in music history. She became the first British female artist to score three consecutive number one singles.

What made this song stand out was Adele's use of the Wall of Sound technique, famously employed by producer Phil Spector. It added layers to her music, giving it a grander feel. Set Fire to the Rain wasn't just another emotional ballad; it was an experience. It showed off Adele's ability to handle bigger musical arrangements, setting the stage for her epic Bond theme the following year.

8. Cold Shoulder, 19 (2008)

Adele surprised everyone with her upbeat tune Shoulder from her debut album. She had a clear vision for it to be a club banger, which wasn't her usual style. In an interview with "Blues & Soul," she even mentioned butting heads with her label over adding a percussive beat to the song.

But thank goodness she stuck to her guns because the Mark Ronson-produced track added a whole new dimension to 19. It's like Adele stepped into a new musical territory, blending dramatic strings, shuffling drums, and a groovy bassline.

And let's not forget the music video! Adele's charisma shines through as she sings to the camera amidst moody lighting and melting ice sculptures, adding another layer of artistry to the song.

9. Chasing Pavements, 19 (2008)

Adele's debut album 19 was like a musical diary of her breakup and its aftermath. Each song told a story of lost love, regret, and eventually finding her way again. Chasing Pavements, her second single, kicked off this emotional journey.

Written when Adele was just 19 years old, the song captured the essence of her youth and vulnerability. It became her first charting single, peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. And to top it off, Chasing Pavements earned her three Grammy nominations, setting the stage for Adele's rise to stardom.

10. Turning Tables, 21 (2011)

Back in 2009, Adele was riding high on the success of her first album but was also going through a tough breakup. At the Grammy Awards, she crossed paths with Ryan Tedder from One Republic. They hit it off, and Adele asked him to collaborate on her next album.

When Ryan played the opening piano arrangement for her, Adele found the perfect words to match the melody, especially considering the messiness of her relationship at the time. Turning Tables was born from the idea of flipping the script on matters of the heart. It ended up being the last single from Adele's second album and showcased a more stripped-down approach to love.

Even as Adele turns 36, her songs remain timeless. Let's pick our favorite and celebrate her special day!

